Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady helped define a generation of NBA basketball, and now they are teaming up again, this time behind the mic.

Sinclair’s AMP Sports is set to debut a new weekly video podcast titled Cousins, hosted by the former stars, longtime teammates, and real-life family members, HollywoodRepoter reveals. The show launches Wednesday, Jan. 28, adding another marquee name pairing to AMP’s growing slate of original sports programming.

For years, fans marveled at Carter and McGrady’s chemistry on the court. That connection gained another layer once it became public that the two are actually cousins, a discovery they made years ago at a family reunion. Their shared history, both personal and professional, now serves as the backbone of the new series.

Cousins will focus on current NBA storylines, untold memories from their playing days, and conversations with guests who sit at the crossroads of basketball and culture. AMP Sports describes the show as a space for honest analysis mixed with storytelling that only two players with their résumé and relationship can deliver.

A Family Bond That Extends Beyond Basketball

AMP Sports executive Rich Cooke said the pairing offers something audiences have not seen before, pointing to the duo’s lasting connection with fans and their unique family dynamic. According to Cooke, the podcast opens a window into the experiences that shaped both men, on and off the court, through stories and perspectives only they can share.

Carter echoed that sentiment, explaining that the show allows them to revisit defining moments from their careers while also engaging with today’s game. He emphasized that seeing basketball as players, relatives, and fans gives them a rare lens that goes beyond highlights.

McGrady added that the format aims to feel personal rather than polished. He described the podcast as a series of close conversations that pull listeners into their world, offering authenticity instead of a typical sports talk structure.

During their careers, Carter and McGrady became two of the most recognizable figures in the league, earning multiple All-Star selections and building Hall of Fame legacies. Their time together with the Toronto Raptors remains especially memorable for fans, making Cousins a natural extension of a partnership that never really ended.

With its mix of nostalgia, insight, and cultural relevance, the podcast gives fans a new way to connect with two icons who helped shape modern basketball.