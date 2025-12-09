There is a chance that retirement is near for WWE legend Brock Lesnar, as his Wrestlepalooza opponent John Cena revealed, and it sounds like the “Beast Incarnate” is in his last run.

Speaking to Chris Val Vliet, Cena discussed losing to Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. It appears that Cena's loss was done to help build up Lesnar as he embarks on his final stretch. Cena specifically named Minnesota as the location for his last match.

The 2026 SummerSlam is set to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Lesnar is billed from. Perhaps that is where his final match will take place.

John Cena talks about losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza “He is an attraction where we are going to build until he goes into the sunset at Minnesota (at Summerslam 2026)”

“You have to figure out who gets the shine that night, and if in his [Lesnar's] return, again, only my perspective, this attraction we are going to build until he goes into the sunset, which is, I think in Minnesota,” Cena said before correcting himself, “or, creatively, it's very soon. To create a mountain to climb for someone, you have to build the mountain.

“I'm on my way out, it's not like it's gonna hurt me, but I'm a viable commodity, and it's a great main event. See these two titans for the last time. And it's okay, sometimes your team gets blown out,” he continued.

Is Brock Lesnar going to retire from WWE in 2026?

Fans will have to wait and see if Cena's comments are true. It sounds like he corrected himself after saying Lesnar's last match would be in Minnesota, so perhaps he let something slip. There's also a chance that he misspoke completely, and Lesnar's match isn't going to take place in Minnesota.

Either way, Lesnar is likely closer to the end of his career than the beginning. WWE will likely run more than one event in Minnesota in the coming years, but SummerSlam is the company's second biggest event of the year. What better way for Lesnar to go out than at SummerSlam in Minnesota?

Who he will face is another story. Lesnar just teamed with the Vision, which consists of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul. All three are viable options for his last match.