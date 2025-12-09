A’ja Wilson walked through the Las Vegas Aces championship parade with a golden glove that told the whole world exactly what she accomplished. Not a typical prop, but the Infinity Gauntlet worn by Marvel villain Thanos. Under each of the six stones, Wilson wrote one honor from her historic 2025 season. It turned into the perfect symbol of a year defined by domination, confidence, and a message she wanted everyone to catch, per Time.

Wilson’s list hit harder than any punchline. She labeled one stone “Scoring title,” her second. Another read “5K,” marking her record pace to 5,000 career points. “DPOY” sat on the third, representing her third Defensive Player of the Year award. “MVP” stood for her fourth league MVP trophy. “Finals MVP” recognized her second. “Champ” sealed it as her third championship. No one in WNBA or NBA history ever captured all of those in a single season, and only Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and LeBron James won four MVPs before turning 30. Wilson now sits in that rare air.

A’ja Wilson collected all of the infinity stones during this season 🥶 pic.twitter.com/bufUiNcICA — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) October 17, 2025

Her father Roscoe joked about her trophy haul, saying, “I’m waiting on them to call for the Academy Award and the Emmy.” That line summed up how unreal her run looked to even those closest to her. Yet Wilson wanted the visuals to speak louder than the jokes. The gauntlet gave her the first moment where she truly embraced the noise she created. She told TIME, during an interview in New York a month after the parade, that the glove reflected the truth of her season.

Why Wilson Chose the Gauntlet

“When you’ve collected everything, that’s Thanos,” Wilson said. “And this year, I collected everything.” She admitted she usually avoids talking her talk, choosing to let her play deliver the message. This time, she leaned in. “This was my biggest moment of doing it, because no one’s ever done what I’ve done. And I think people really needed to understand that.”

A New Level of Championship Energy

The gauntlet wasn’t a gimmick. It was a statement from a superstar who reached a level no one else touched. Wilson didn’t just celebrate a title. She reminded the league, the fans, and every young hooper watching that she owns the moment and the mountain she climbed belongs to her alone.