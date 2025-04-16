Ten days after hoisting a championship net in Tampa, Paige Bueckers is rewriting the ticketing story in Dallas. The moment the UConn legend became the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, demand exploded. SeatGeek reported an 11-fold increase in ticket sales compared to the five days leading up to the draft, while site traffic jumped a staggering 905%, per TMZ. That’s not a ripple — that’s a tidal wave.

Vivid Seats also confirmed the Bueckers Effect is very real. The average price for Wings tickets rose by 38% compared to last season, and overall traffic for their games saw a jaw-dropping 920% surge. To put that in perspective, even Indiana Fever's draft hype after landing Caitlin Clark only triggered a 60% bump in traffic. And the first Bueckers vs. Clark showdown? That ticket is sitting at an eye-watering $449 on average.

As far as excitement goes, Dallas fans aren’t just buzzing — they’re breaking the internet trying to secure seats. With her official debut set for May 16 against the Lynx, the Paige Bueckers era in Dallas is already big business.

What’s Next for the Wings' No. 1?

Off the court, she’s already delivered a marketing miracle. On the court, expectations are equally sky-high.

Dallas GM Curt Miller and head coach Chris Koclanes are ready to build around her. And they’re not alone. Six other WNBA general managers spoke with ESPN and all agreed — Bueckers is poised to make an instant impact. “She can be dangerous right away,” one GM said.

While Paige Bueckers admitted to feeling “bittersweet” about ending her UConn chapter, she’s eager to begin the next. With training camp starting April 27 and tip-off just weeks away, all eyes are on how quickly she can translate her college dominance into pro success.

If early ticket data says anything, the city of Dallas already believes she’s worth every penny.