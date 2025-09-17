Paige Bueckers is officially the WNBA Rookie of the Year, and she made the moment unforgettable with a dance down The Jennifer Hudson Show’s spirit tunnel, per SI. The Dallas Wings guard closed her first season averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while shooting an efficient 47.7 percent from the field, proving Bueckers belonged in the spotlight.

Paige Bueckers did not expect THIS at the end of her tunnel! 👀 @WNBA @DallasWings pic.twitter.com/wyJ8RsJdl8 — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

At just 23 years old, the former UConn Huskies star has delivered on every ounce of hype. Her team may have struggled, but Bueckers thrived, showing poise and creativity beyond her years. On Sept. 16, she appeared on Hudson’s daytime stage, unaware that WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was waiting at the end of the tunnel with the award itself.

A Spirit Tunnel Fit for a Champion

Article Continues Below

The moment felt straight out of a highlight reel. Hudson’s hype squad chanted “Paige Bueckers on J-Hud” as she strutted down the line, grooving with confidence before spotting Engelbert. “I bet I’m the last person you thought you’d see on this cool spirit tunnel,” Engelbert joked before handing her the 2025 KIA Rookie of the Year trophy. As the music turned into a full-on “Rookie of the Year” anthem, Bueckers grinned ear to ear while holding her newest piece of hardware.

The viral clip of the celebration spread instantly, racking up more than 370,000 views in just an hour. It joins the growing list of iconic spirit tunnel moments, from Aaron Pierre’s booming “Mufasa” entrance to Penn Badgley’s dance break. Bueckers slid right into that lineage, smooth as if she had rehearsed for the spotlight.

Just days earlier, she told PEOPLE that she tries to live without pressure. “Expectations is a funny word for me because I try not to have any, truly, and live every day for itself,” she said. That mindset has clearly worked, as her rookie season was a showcase of freedom, skill, and joy.

Props go to Engelbert and The Jennifer Hudson Show for crafting a celebration that matched the energy of a player who has already captured the league’s attention. Bueckers is not just the Rookie of the Year, she’s already one of the brightest stars in the WNBA.