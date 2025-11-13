Rey Mysterio honored the twentieth anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s death with a tribute that read like a message to the brother he still feels beside him, per The Players Tribute. Rey looked back on those early days in Tijuana, when he rode with his uncle to the arena, smelled the food stands near the entrance and carried the gear bag through the same front doors as the fans. One night changed him forever. He watched Eddie perform and realized he had just seen someone who reshaped everything he thought he knew about the craft.

Their bond started inside the ring before it ever took shape backstage. Rey studied Eddie while training and kept finding new lessons in every roll, hold or movement. Whenever Rey thought he had mastered something, Eddie performed it with a sharpness that created a new standard. They came from legendary lucha families and both wanted to push the style forward rather than hold on to an older tradition built around toughness alone.

Rey Mysterio shares a heartfelt message to Eddie Guerrero saying how much he wishes he could be here to see the wrestler Dominik Mysterio has become:

The moment Eddie changed Rey’s career

Rey pointed to Halloween Havoc as the night that defined their friendship. WCW booked him to lose his mask in a title match with Eddie, and the idea terrified him. He felt his mask protected his identity as he tried to reach American fans. Eddie kept telling him to stay calm. Then Eddie went to management, explained why the decision hurt Rey’s future and offered to lose the title to protect his mask. Rey still calls that act a lasting gift from a big brother who had nothing to gain.

Rey also spoke about Eddie’s legacy, from reshaping the way smaller wrestlers earn top billing to opening doors for Latino performers and fans. That influence lives in Dominik Mysterio’s current run. Rey said a crowd recently erupted when he mentioned Eddie’s name on Raw, a roar so loud it felt like the building came alive with the same love that lifted Eddie throughout his career. Rey ended his reflection with the belief that the chant lives on because Eddie still lives through the sport.