Amazon MGM just released the first trailer for Celine Dion's documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

The documentary delves into more detail about the superstar's Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis, Variety reported. In December 2022, Dion postponed several European tour dates. Afterwards, she announced that she had been diagnosed with the rare and life-changing neurological disorder. SPS is characterized by progressive muscular rigidity and stiffness. For Dion, this caused difficulty in walking as well as affecting the way she sings.

The Queen of Power Ballads returns

The trailer includes archival and behind-the-scenes clips covering over four decades of her career. It also has footage of interviews with the award-winning singer as she wrestles with the diagnosis. There's a moment in the video where Dion cries as she talks about her health struggles.

“It's not hard to do a show, you know. It's hard to cancel a show,” the superstar said.

“I'm working hard everyday. But I have to admit, it's been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. I won't stop,” she insisted.

Variety described the documentary as a “snapshot of a pivotal time in her career.” The doc focuses on a year of Dion's life, documenting her struggles with the disease.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” the singer said in the film's announcement.

Celine Dion: The Comeback?

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis,” she continued.

Dion made her first major public appearance after her diagnosis at the 2024 Grammys where she presented the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift. Before that, she performed the power ballad Ashes for fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2.

The Canadian singer has won five Grammys and is best known for the song My Heart Will Go On, the theme song to James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic. She has sold more than 250 million albums, and is the best-selling Canadian recording artist and the best-selling French-language artist in the history of music.

The Queen of Power Ballads won her first Grammy in 1993 for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for Beauty and the Beast with Peabo Bryson. In 1997, she won two Grammys for Falling Into You for Best Pop Album and Album of the Year.

Two years later, the Titanic song earned her two more Grammys for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Record of the Year. In 2004, Dion was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She has also been given the highest levels of honor in Canada and France. In 2008, former president Nicolas Sarkozy presented her with the honorary Legion of Honor. In 2013, she was elevated to the Companion of the Order of Canada.

Dion's condition, SPS, is so rare that it only occurs in about one in a million people. It was first described in 1956 by Frederick Moersch and Henry Woltman, originally calling it “stiff-man syndrome.” There currently is no evidence-based treatment for the condition. Its rarity makes efforts to establish guidelines complicated.

I Am: Celine Dion will start streaming on Prime Video on June 25.