‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation

The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a year after bits and pieces of the story got leaked.

Matt Barnes, the former player turned ESPN analyst, originally said that the Celtics’ decision to suspend Udoka for a year was wrong and that situations like that are commonplace. However, once he learned about the true nature of what was going down, he changed his tone and apologized for his comments.

Barnes said that the Celtics’ situation is “deep, it’s messy, it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought.” He didn’t share any new details but stressed how dire it is. “It’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out,” he said. “Praying for everybody involved. Hope everyone gets through this.”

“This situation in Boston is deep, it’s messy, it’s 100x uglier than any of us thought.” Matt Barnes speaks on the Ime Udoka situation.pic.twitter.com/DHkl8AmGRV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

One of the first new details to be uncovered was that the Celtics knew about the affair all the way back in June and that Udoka made unwanted comments toward the woman afterward. Many people speculated on what happened despite an incomplete or incorrect understanding of what took place. Barnes taking responsibility for his words is refreshing to see.

The Celtics made the Ime Udoka situation even worse by selecting Joe Mazzulla — who has some awful incidents of his own from his past, including a domestic violence case — to be the interim head coach. As they look to get back to the NBA Finals, they will have to do so without the head coach that helped turn the team around midseason.