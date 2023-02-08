With the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, the Boston Celtics have yet to make a deal. Although there’s been plenty of rumors and reports detailing Boston’s interest in various players, the C’s could stand pat with their current roster.

The Celtics are in first place in the Eastern Conference and hold a 38-16 overall record as of this story’s publication, a much better ranking than what they held this time last season. However, Boston’s control of first place has dipped recently, as the Celtics are 6-4 in their last 10 games and just one game ahead of the surging Milwaukee Bucks.

With 2023 All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, the Celtics are in good hands when it comes to star-studded talent. With that being said, a boost to the bench would certainly be welcome. If Tatum and Brown have to lead the charge every night as they did during the 2021-22 season, they’ll be fatigued again and overworked when the playoffs start.

So, with only a little time before the February 9th trade deadline, adding to the bench should be Boston’s primary concern.

Celtics’ Biggest Need: Another Contributor off the Bench

To start the season, Boston’s bench was on fire, as shooters like Sam Hauser and Grant Williams were atop the league in 3-point percentage. Since then, many bench players have trailed off, with potential Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon being the only constant.

Malcolm Brogdon this season: 14.4 PPG

4.3 RPG

3.7 APG

45.1 3P% Top 5 in points and assists off the bench. 6th Man of the Year? 👀☘️ pic.twitter.com/8hM0RJ3GTI — 𝘾𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙨𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘☘️ (@CelticsRepublic) February 2, 2023

As of today, per StatMuse, Boston averages 32.4 bench points per game, which puts them at 21st overall in bench scoring. While that isn’t at the very bottom of the league, championship contenders like Milwaukee, the Denver Nuggets, the Memphis Grizzlies, and others are well-above that mark and have productive benches.

In the last few games, the bench differentials have been apparent. In their most recent matchup, the C’s beat Detroit 111-99, yet their bench was outscored 42-21. Plus, if you take away Brogdon’s 16 points, the other bench players put up five points combined.

Similarly, the Celtics’ bench scored just 19 altogether during a loss to the Phoenix Suns last week–and Brogdon had 12 of those points. A few games before that Boston fell to Miami and with Brogdon sidelined for the matchup the bench scored a measly 10 points. Even prior to that they were embarrassed by the Orlando Magic in a stunning loss that saw their bench get outscored 41-22 (also, without Brogdon).

So, if Brogdon is injured or having an off night, the Celtics bench isn’t of much use. That’s not catastrophic currently, yet in the near future (or down the road in the playoffs) it could be a real weakness.

Luckily for Boston, the trade deadline is a perfect time to address this need. Although the C’s don’t have a ton of salary space to play with, they do have some picks and are far away from an unenticing rebuild.

Another big man to back up Robert Williams III and Al Horford could be a solid pickup, as they could get a fair chunk of minutes off the bench. Someone like center Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic or Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves could thrive in Beantown.

Bamba’s minutes have dipped since last season and the Magic already have plenty of youth, so the former lottery pick could work on the Celtics bench. He’s even been a rumored trade target for Boston.

Similarly, Reid doesn’t see the floor much on the Timberwolves (17.3 per game), yet he still averages an impressive 10.3 points per game and is deserving of more playing time elsewhere.

Naz Reid would be an excellent addition to the Celtics.. pic.twitter.com/zDQId48kCk — 𝘾𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙨𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘☘️ (@CelticsRepublic) January 30, 2023

Another area of interest for the C’s is wing depth, so an additional shooter off the bench could be fruitful. A potential trade for Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon would save him from a rebuild, while a deal for former Celtic Jae Crowder would bring a decent two-way player to Boston.

Regardless of where the Celtics look, they have options. They don’t need a franchise-altering trade for another star, just a straightforward move for some depth. We’ll find out whether the C’s manage to get a deal done or not in the next 24 hours.