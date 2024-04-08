The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks for what could easily be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Celtics are the most dominant team this season at 62-16. With just four games left, Boston locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference a while ago as they have a 15-game lead. The Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and they have won their last five. Against the Bucks this season, Boston is 2-1. In the three games, Jayson Tatum leads the team with 20.7 points per game and 6.7 rebounds. Jaylen Brown is at 19.0 points per game, as well. As a team, the Celtics are putting up 114.3 points per game against the Bucks. Tatum missed Sunday's game, so he is questionable for this one.
The Bucks are still in a fight for the second seed in the East. They are 47-31, but just 2.5 games separates them and the sixth-place team. Milwaukee could easily drop down to a four or five seed if they are not careful in their final four games. Against the Celtics this season, the Bucks are averaging 123.3 points per game. Damian Lillard is at 26.7 points per game while Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged a double-double with 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Bobby Portis is also averaging a double-double in the season series. Both Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverly could miss this game with injury.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Celtics-Bucks Odds
Boston Celtics: +1 (-112)
Moneyline: -104
Milwaukee Bucks: -1 (-108)
Moneyline: -112
Over: 227.5 (-110)
Under: 227.5 (-110)
How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
Boston has been able to beat the Bucks twice this season, and they have scored 122 and 119 points in those games. The Celtics need to score if they want to beat the Bucks a third time on the year. When the Celtics put up 120+ points this year, they have a record of 36-4. When they score 115+, the Celtics are 52-6. If the Celtics can get to the 115-point mark, they will win this game on the road.
Milwaukee has scored 123.3 points per game against Boston, but that is because of a 135-point game in their win. In the other two games, the Bucks were held to 116 and 119 points. Still a decent amount, but the Celtics were able to hold them off long enough to get the win. Boston plays the fifth-best defense in the NBA when it comes to scoring, and they need to show that in this one. If they can keep the Bucks in check long enough, they will come away with a victory.
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
123.3 points per game against the Celtics is something to be proud of. The other two games were solid scoring games, as well. When the Bucks score 116 points or more this season, they are 38-10. Obviously two of those losses have come against the Celtics. However, Milwaukee should be able to put the pressure on with their offense once again in this game. If they continue to score against the Celtics, they could win this game.
one thing to keep in mind for this game is 13 of Boston's 16 losses have come on the road this season. They are a worse road team, and that has shown all season. The Bucks one win against the Celtics was in Milwaukee. Boston plays a little bit worse defense on the road, and the Bucks have their two best scorers ready to go in this one. If the Bucks can take advantage of the Celtics road “woes”, they will cover the spread.
Final Celtics-Bucks Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game, and a lot of fun to watch. With the spread being one point, it only makes sense to take the moneyline of whichever team you pick. I am stumped on the game, but I do love the over. Each game has gone over 227 points, and I think that will be the case in this one.
Final Celtics-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Over 227.5 (-110)