The Boston Celtics are on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Celtics are 58-16 this season, and they have secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Boston lost to the Hornets back in November. In the game, Jayson Tatum dropped 45 points, and 13 rebounds. Payton Pritchard had 21 off the bench, as well. As a team, the Celtics shot 43.3 percent from the floor in the loss. For this game, the Celtics do not have any significant injuries to worry about, so they will have a full lineup.
The Hornets are 18-55 this season, so they are obviously eliminated from the playoffs. In their win over the Celtics back in November, LaMelo Ball had 36 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds to lead the team. Miles Bridges had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, as well. As a team, the Hornets were able to shoot 44.2 percent from the field, and they missed just one free throw all game. Like the Celtics, Charlotte does not have any significant injuries in this game, besides the news of LaMelo Ball missing the remainder of the season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Celtics-Hornets Odds
Boston Celtics: -17 (-110)
Moneyline: -2200
Charlotte Hornets: +17 (-110)
Moneyline: +1100
Over: 219 (-110)
Under: 219 (-110)
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hornets
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Southeast
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics allow 109.5 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA. They are a pretty good defensive team, and it is why they are 11 games up in the Eastern Conference. Boston also holds team to the second-lowest field goal percentage, third-lowest three-point percentage, and the fewest free throws attempted per game. Boston should be able to dominate the Hornets on the defensive side of the court in this game.
The Celtics are the second-highest scoring team in the NBA, as well. They put up 120.9 points per game, so they should be able to put up some points on the Hornets in this one. Charlotte allows the 10th-most points per game this season at 116.7 points. When the Celtics put up at least 116 points, they are 49-6. As long as they continue scoring, they are going to blowout the Hornets.
Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Charlotte has to either keep up on offense, or try their best to lock down the Celtics. Obviously, they are going to try to do both, but the most likely outcome is for them to keep up on offense. The Hornets put up 121 points on the Celtics in their first meeting, but that was a long time ago. The good news is the Celtics are a worse road team, and they allow more points per game on the road than at home this season. If the Hornets can put up around 110 points, they could very easily cover this spread.
Final Celtics-Hornets Prediction & Pick
Boston is the much better team here, and that is going to show in this game. However, 17 points is a lot in the NBA, and the Celtics are not a great road team. I am going to take the Hornets to keep this game within 17 points.
Final Celtics-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Hornets +17 (-110)