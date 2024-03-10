Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet was all smiles after a Saturday night matchup with the Phoenix Suns, but it wasn't just because his C's prevailed, 117-107.
Following the win, the 7-foot-1 big man talked to NBC Sports Boston sideline reporter Abby Chin, yet before he could answer anything, guard Derrick White swooped in to give his version of the “Kornet Contest.”
"The eclipse was made for the sun" 🙌☀️@tvabby caught up with Luke Kornet after his Kornet Contest went 3 for 3 against the Suns! He also notched his 500th field goal in the Celtics' win pic.twitter.com/Hakg1aOgZ7
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 10, 2024
As White accurately showed, Kornet's patented move involves jumping straight up from anywhere on the court to disrupt the shooter's vision. The Kentucky native even brought it out in the third quarter to challenge a 3-point attempt from Suns forward David Roddy:
Luke Kornet’s contest of David Roddy’s three 😂
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2024
After White modeled the “Kornet Contest,” Kornet delivered a hilarious response that he has also become known for.
“The eclipse was built for the Sun,” he said.
All jokes aside, the 28-year-old played a huge part in Boston's 49th win. With center Kristaps Porzingis sidelined, Kornet played 20 minutes and notched 14 points, six rebounds, and one block. The Celtics center also had a career-high five dunks, as Phoenix did a poor job defending the lob threat throughout the game.
“Guys just found me,” Kornet said. “[The Suns] were kind of playing up so just trying to get behind the defense. Had some great passes from guys.”
Jaylen Brown hits Luke Kornet for the LOB 🔥
— Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) March 10, 2024
With the win, the Celtics avoided losing three games in a row, something they haven't done all season. Even though Suns star Kevin Durant dropped 45 points and 10 rebounds, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were able to combine for 56 points and get big buckets down the stretch. 13 of Tatum's 29 total points even came in a tight fourth quarter.
OH MY JAYSON TATUM 😱
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2024
Boston is now 49-14 overall, giving them an eight-game lead in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics' extended road trip continues on Monday, as they'll face the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time all season and then travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.