Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet was all smiles after a Saturday night matchup with the Phoenix Suns, but it wasn't just because his C's prevailed, 117-107.

Following the win, the 7-foot-1 big man talked to NBC Sports Boston sideline reporter Abby Chin, yet before he could answer anything, guard Derrick White swooped in to give his version of the “Kornet Contest.”

As White accurately showed, Kornet's patented move involves jumping straight up from anywhere on the court to disrupt the shooter's vision. The Kentucky native even brought it out in the third quarter to challenge a 3-point attempt from Suns forward David Roddy:

After White modeled the “Kornet Contest,” Kornet delivered a hilarious response that he has also become known for.

“The eclipse was built for the Sun,” he said.

All jokes aside, the 28-year-old played a huge part in Boston's 49th win. With center Kristaps Porzingis sidelined, Kornet played 20 minutes and notched 14 points, six rebounds, and one block. The Celtics center also had a career-high five dunks, as Phoenix did a poor job defending the lob threat throughout the game.

“Guys just found me,” Kornet said. “[The Suns] were kind of playing up so just trying to get behind the defense. Had some great passes from guys.”

With the win, the Celtics avoided losing three games in a row, something they haven't done all season. Even though Suns star Kevin Durant dropped 45 points and 10 rebounds, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were able to combine for 56 points and get big buckets down the stretch. 13 of Tatum's 29 total points even came in a tight fourth quarter.

Boston is now 49-14 overall, giving them an eight-game lead in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics' extended road trip continues on Monday, as they'll face the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time all season and then travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.