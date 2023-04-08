Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jaylen Brown was ruled out for Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to a hand injury, but the Boston Celtics star was still able to wear his uniform … or did he?

Celtics fans are in an absolute tizzy after a Brown look-alike came into TD Garden wearing a full Boston gear. We couldn’t blame anyone who thought it was an injury-free Brown preparing to play on Friday night since the guy made the effort to look like the 26-year-old swingman. He even has the arm sleeve in his right hand to complete the JB look!

Jaylen Brown clearly faked his injury pic.twitter.com/2jEyuaQC0C — Bones🦴 (@Boness305) April 7, 2023

I’m in the top deck, but does anyone know why Jaylen Brown is in full uniform behind the hoop taking video, or is that not JB? #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/BfBt6ggcve — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) April 7, 2023

In case still some believe that is Jaylen Brown faking an injury since he just wants to rest, that is only a Brown doppelganger. The veteran swingman was in attendance in TD Garden as well showing a bandage around his right hand.

For those who missed it, Brown cut his right hand on Thursday night while picking up the broken pieces of a vase that he accidentally knocked. He suffered laceration in his finger and had to receive five stitches to address it.

While there have been concerns about his status heading to the playoffs, head coach Joe Mazzulla already confirmed that the superstar is in no danger of sitting out the start of the postseason because of the issue. It’s unlikely he’ll play in the Celtics’ final game of the regular season on Sunday, but it’s unlikely the team would have played him anyway considering that they are already locked of the second seed in the Eastern Conference.