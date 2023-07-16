Each year, NBA Summer League serves as a showcase for not only rookies looking to make their mark in the NBA, but also for players looking to breakthrough and stick in the NBA or even get back to the league. There's always a few players who end up having a breakout performance at NBA Summer League, so much so that they end up earning a contract for the regular season. That appears to be the case for a former second round pick. Jay Scrubb has reportedly agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics after his impressive stint in Las Vegas on their summer league team as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Free agent guard Jay Scrubb, his agent Corey Marcum of EZ Sports and Boston Celtics have reached an agreement on a two-way contract, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/v49PMdPU8Q — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 15, 2023

This will be Jay Scrubb's fourth year in the NBA now on his third different team. Each year Jay Scrubb has been in the NBA, he's been signed to a two-way contract. Under a two-way deal, Scrubb will spend the majority of his time with the Celtics G League affiliate, the Main Celtics. He will also be limited to only 50 games with the Celtics and will not be able to play in the playoffs unless his contract is converted to a standard contract. The NBA is allowing teams to have three two-way spots rather than only two this season.

In four games with the Celtics at NBA Summer League, Scrubb averaged 16.5 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Scrubb began his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers when they drafted him with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He played for the Clippers for two seasons before joining the Orlando Magic last season.