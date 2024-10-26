Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was once an unsung player who was barely recruited out of high school. He's now an NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist, and an integral piece of a star-studded Celtics team.

The Colorado native was arguably the best non-All-Star in the league last regular season, averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game as a 6-foot-4 shooting guard. His two-way abilities were just as apparent in the 2024 postseason, as White notched 1.2 blocks and 16.7 points per outing while shooting 45.2% from the floor and 40.4% from deep.

Along with his impressive numbers, White embraced his role next to Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He's more than willing to defer to them when necessary, but he's also always ready to hit a big shot when called upon. With all this upside in mind, the C's refused to risk him leaving next summer.

Shortly after the Celtics triumphed over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, White inked a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension. If a deal didn't get done in the 2024 offseason, he would've been a hot commodity on the 2025 free agency market. In fact, the Houston Rockets were already keeping an eye on White's contract situation, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“The Houston Rockets had a plan to be a player with cap space in the summer of 2025,” RealGM wrote. “When guard Donovan Mitchell and Derrick White signed extensions with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics respectively, the Rockets changed gears. Mitchell and White are favorites of Houston head coach Ime Udoka and the team could have pursued either player in 2025 free agency.”

Udoka was formerly the head coach of the Celtics, and he likely played a role in bringing White to Boston. In February of 2022, the C's acquired the former San Antonio Spur in what has turned out to be a fantastic trade for the Green Team. At the time, Udoka was in his first year as a head coach, but he had previously worked with White when he was an assistant coach under Spurs legend Gregg Popovich.

It's no secret that Udoka is a defensive-minded manager, which would've made White his kind of player in Houston. However, it didn't take long for the Celtics to realize White was worth top dollar and too important to lose.

How did the Rockets respond to missing out on Derrick White and Donovan Mitchell?

Once the Rockets saw two high-caliber players stay put, they opted to look in-house. Less than a week before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, Houston extended high-flying guard Jalen Green and talented center Alperen Sengun.

“With the veteran guards off the board, Houston decided to extend Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun on rookie scale extensions instead of creating cap space next offseason,” a RealGM report read.

Green and Sengun haven't even celebrated their 23rd birthdays yet, and likely have the best years of their careers ahead of them. With Udoka at the helm and the two youngsters as the main core of the Rockets, they boast a fairly bright future.

To start the regular season, H-Town is 1-1 and set to play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Green has led the Rockets in scoring in both contests while averaging 25 points per game. Yet, that doesn't make him untouchable.

“Now, the Rockets GM Rafael Stone may use Green, who will make just over $33 million in Year 1 of his extension (with a 10% trade bonus), as a trade piece next offseason,” RealGM relayed. “Houston was linked to Kevin Durant last summer, and acquired some of the Phoenix Suns own draft picks in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The Rockets could use those picks, Green and other players in an offer for Durant, should the veteran superstar become available.”

As for the Celtics, they're 2-0 and preparing to face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. White has gotten off to a hot start with the reigning champions, averaging 21.5 points per outing while shooting an incredible 58.3% from the field. Boston should be ecstatic that it didn't let the fringe All-Star walk.