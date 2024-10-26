ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Celtics visit the Pistons on Saturday! As the defending champions, the Celtics have all the momentum, and they looked amazing in their first game. The Pistons looked better but still lost their first game. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Celtics look like the best team in the NBA once again this season after dominating the Knicks in their first game and then the Wizards in their second. They have so much talent and can come at teams in waves. It starts with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown but also includes Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Pistons were a disaster last year. They were the worst team in the NBA, and so far this season, they have looked a little better. They lost a close game to the Pacers in their first game, and Cade Cunningham is the key piece. He is the player who makes this team go across the board and will be pivotal this season.

Here are the Celtics-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Pistons Odds

Boston Celtics: -14 (-114)

Moneyline: -1100

Detroit Pistons: +14 (-106)

Moneyline: +700

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs Pistons

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/ NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics were the most well-rounded and best team in the NBA last season. They were second in scoring at 120.6 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage at 48.7%, and then second in three-point percentage at 38.8%. Five different Celtics are averaging over double digits through two games, with Jayson Tatum leading the way at 31 points per game. Tatum makes this team go, but Jaylen Brown makes up a big dynamic duo for the Celtics and he is averaging 25 points per game. Then, Tatum also leads in assists at eight per game up to this point.

The Celtics’ defense was great all last year and was a massive difference-maker for them in the postseason toward their run to the NBA Finals. They were fifth in scoring defense at 109.2 points per game, second in field goal defense at 45.3%, and fourth in three-point defense at 35.2%. Four Celtics are averaging at least one steal through two games, with Jaylen Brown leading at 2.5 per game. Four Celtics averaged at least one block per game, with Porzingis leading at 1.9 and then this year Drew Peterson is leading through two games at one per game. Then, this year, Tatum and Brown also led in rebounds at 7.5 per game. Their defense did not get as much attention, but it is elite and consistently shuts teams down, and it has been great again this year.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons’ offense was awful last season. They scored 109.9 points per game, shot 46.3% from the field and 34.8% behind the arc. Six Pistons hit over double digits in their first game. Cade Cunningham was great in his first game, leading the way with 28 points and in assists at eight. Last season, he also led in points and assists at 22.7 points and 7.5 assists. Cunningham is the engine that makes this team go and they rely on him on offense across the board.

The defense for the Pistons was awful last season. They allowed 119 points per game, allowed a field goal percentage of 49%, and had a three-point field goal percentage defense of 37%. Jalen Duren led in rebounds at 11.6 per game and was the best rebounder in game one with 13. Five Nuggets got at least one steal in their first game and then Ronald Holland II led with two in the first game. Finally, two Nuggets had at least one block, with Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart being tied for the lead. This defense has struggled and gets a huge matchup against the Celtics.

Final Celtics-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are easily the best team in the NBA right now, and they have only played two games. The Pistons are better than last year and have a lot of potential for improvement, but this is a massive mismatch. The Celtics should win easily on the road in Detroit.

Final Celtics-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -14 (-114)