The Chicago Bulls will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Josh Giddey is on the injury report alongside Patrick Williams, with both players listed as probable. Giddey is dealing with a recent hamstring injury, while Williams is battling a right ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about Josh Giddey's injury and his playing status vs. the Celtics.

Josh Giddey's injury status vs. Celtics

Given that Josh Giddey is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Celtics. Giddey has been somewhat of a fixture on the injury report these days, particularly since Dec. 29 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was during that game that Giddey left with a hamstring injury. Altogether, he played 18 minutes and scored 11 points as the Bulls lost 136-101.

On Thursday, Giddey was back in action on the road against the Timberwolves. He played 26 minutes, scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out five assists. In the end, the Bulls defeated the Timberwolves 120-115.

Going into Saturday, head coach Billy Donovan will place Giddey on a 24-26 minute restriction, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network. Furthermore, he will come in as a reserve just like he did on Thursday.

Nevertheless, Donovan says Giddey is in good shape.

Meanwhile, Williams returned to action on Thursday after being out for the previous two games. In total, he played 16 minutes, scored five points, and grabbed three rebounds. Altogether, Williams has played in 40 games and is averaging 16.5 points per game. Giddey has played in 31 and is averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per game.

So, when it comes to the question if Josh Giddey is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is probably.

Bulls injury report

Chicago has six players on the injury report

Josh Giddey (left hamstring strain): Probable

Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain): Probable

Tre Jones (left hamstring strain): Doubtful

Lachlan Olbrich (right thoracic strain): Probable

Noa Essengue (right shoulder surgery): Out

Zach Collins (right 1st toe strain): Out

Celtics injury report

Not yet submitted