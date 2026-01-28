The Golden State Warriors are finally getting some good news as they wrap up an emotional road trip. After a rough night in Minneapolis without their veteran leaders, the Warriors expect Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to return to the lineup for Wednesday’s clash against the Utah Jazz.

Both stars sat out Monday’s 108-83 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry, who has been dealing with right patellofemoral inflammation, basically a sore knee, and Green, nursing a nagging back, are officially listed as probable.

Their absence was glaring against Minnesota. Without Curry’s gravity and Green’s defensive quarterbacking, the Warriors struggled to find any rhythm, shooting a season-low 23.1% from beyond the arc.

Rookie Quinten Post led Golden State with 13 points in that contest, while Brandin Podziemski added 12 points and seven rebounds. However, the lack of star power allowed the Timberwolves to snap a five-game losing streak and hand the Warriors one of their most lopsided defeats of the season.

The return of Curry and Green couldn’t come at a better time. The Warriors are currently 26-22 and sitting in the eighth spot in a crowded Western Conference.

With Jimmy Butler III out for the season with a torn ACL and Jonathan Kuminga sidelined by a bone bruise, the team needs every bit of “Steph Magic” it can get. Curry is currently 10th in the league in scoring, averaging 27.3 points, and leads the NBA with 4.5 triples per game.

Facing the Jazz provides a prime opportunity for a “get-right” game. Utah sits near the bottom of the conference at 15-32 and possesses the worst defensive rating in the league. While Lauri Markkanen is expected to play for the Jazz, they have struggled to contain elite shooters all year.

If Curry and Green suit up as expected, look for the Warriors to push the pace and try to salvage a 2-2 record on this four-game trip before heading back to the Bay Area.