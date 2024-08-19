Jaylen Brown recently posted pictures on X (formerly Twitter) of him working out underwater. The pictures featured him carrying dumbells and dribbling a basketball. While the images may seem bizarre, some fans think that Brown is flexing that he's on a different level. Then some fired strays at his Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. Here's what some fans had to say on social media:

“We know your training regiment now! Folks ain’t ready for the smoke 💨” – @EnteiSimba

“Crazy workout champ, keep proving that you’re at a different level.” – @NbaSwingPass

“The preparation he gotta go thru to carry Tatum is wild 😂😂😂” – @therealOStinson

“Not being selected for the USA Olympic team has bro training different.” – @KingFazir

“Got his chip and working even harder. Gonna be a fun season” – @ImJustMeAbel

“Can't wait to see what you have in store for us THIS year! 😤” – @ScarletShamrock

“Oh my God this man is about to shift the energy by his damn self 🍀💪🫡” – @pullupgametight

“Bro took it personal …. JT is gonna have another hard season to take JB Celtic MVP spot” – @flame_004

Is Jaylen Brown a worthy NBA MVP?

For the first time in his career, Jaylen Brown is an NBA champion and won the Finals MVP award. Despite always living in the shadows of Jayson Tatum, Brown proved that he's a talented star in his own right. Now after winning the big one, can Jaylen chase the NBA regular season MVP award?

Up to this point, Brown never ranked among the top contenders in the MVP ladder. He has been in the league one year ahead of Tatum and yet has only been selected to three All-Star games. Meanwhile, Tatum has already been in five All-Star games. However, after winning the title and the FMVP, Brown put the league on notice and could potentially become a bigger star than his All-Star teammate.

Looking at Brown's stats in the 2023-24 season, he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. It isn't nearly as impressive compared to some of the MVP leaders last season. In fact, it's slightly less compared to Tatum's averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.0 steals. But after being crowned the best player in the 2024 NBA Finals, this could be an enabler for Brown to push past his limit and dramatically increase his numbers.

With that said, Brown still has a few years to notch an MVP-caliber season. It's only a matter of how badly he wants it. But given the Boston Celtics' current situation as defending champions, we could see Brown pour his heart out on the court to rally his team to a successful title defense.