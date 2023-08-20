Team USA continued their impressive stretch of winning in their tune-ups for the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a 99-91 victory over Germany on Sunday afternoon. The Americans went on an 18-0 run during a six-minute stretch in the fourth quarter after having trailed by as many as 16 points earlier in the second half, and according to Steve Kerr, Anthony Edwards was the key to USA's huge comeback.

Edwards led the way for USA on offense, scoring 34 points on 11-20 shooting, while also playing high-level defense down the stretch to keep Germany at bay. It's clear that Edwards was the guy that the Americans were turning to in this one, and after the game, Kerr acknowledged just that by referring to Edwards as “the guy” for Team USA moving forward.

Via Tim Reynolds:

“Steve Kerr on Anthony Edwards’ role on this USA World Cup team: ‘He’s, unquestionably, the guy.'”

Edwards has showcased his potential frequently throughout the first three seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he appears to be looking to prove that he can take the next step towards superstardom here with Team USA. Someone needed to step up for America in this game, and Edwards ended up being the guy who was able to deliver the goods.

With this victory in the books now, Team USA finished their exhibition slate with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now wait for their first game of the World Cup, which is set to take place on Saturday against New Zealand. The Americans have looked great so far, and if Edwards can continue to deliver for them, a gold medal could be in this team's future.