BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Minnesota Timberwolves franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards engage in different forms of trash talk. Edwards is fiery and vocal and will inform opposing players of their shortcomings before, during, and after the game. Tatum will respond to some on-court teasing, yet rarely provokes others. He prefers to let his play do the talking, which worked well on Sunday afternoon during the Celtics' 107-105 win over the Timberwolves.

After dropping 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 38 minutes, Tatum is now an impressive 7-1 against Edwards. Although the C's nearly lost a double-digit lead in the second half, Tatum and reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown always responded, combining for 55 points and hitting 12 of their 22 attempts from 3-point land.

Edwards recorded eight of his 28 total points in the last 12 minutes of the contest. But, when Minnesota trailed by two with just 7.1 seconds remaining, the Timberwolves star failed to get a shot up on the final possession thanks to Brown's stout defense.

“I love Ant. He's a hell of a player and a hell of a competitor,” Tatum praised in the wake of the narrow win. “He talks a lot. He had a lot to say this summer about the games we played against them last year and getting excited to play against us this year. You enjoy playing against the other best players in the league. It's always fun and competitive.”

What happened last year between Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards

During the 2023-24 campaign, the Celtics went 5-0 before falling to the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Boston's overtime loss was mostly a result of “Ant-Man's” excellence, who had a game-high 38 points and seven assists. Following his great game, Edwards argued that he outdueled Tatum and claimed the Celtics' go-to guy wasn't the best in the NBA, via “Starting Five” on Netflix.

“You seen Tatum trying to get me on the switch, locked his a** up two times,” Edwards announced in the locker room last November. “Tatum was talking crazy, saying, ‘Yeah, I'm here,' then I said, ‘I'm coming again.' Talking about ‘best player in the league,' y'all tripping.”

Tatum was also featured on “Starting 5” and was teammates with Edwards this summer during the 2024 Paris Olympics, so it's no surprise he heard those remarks.

“I saw it,” Tatum revealed in his postgame press conference. “We were talking a lot of s*** with each other during the summer. I’ve got a pretty good record against Minnesota in my career … It’s fun. They are a really good team.”

‘Pretty good record' might be an understatement, as Tatum is 12-1 against the Timberwolves. Minnesota aside, the 2024 NBA champion is off to a stellar start this season, averaging 28.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and a career-high 5.9 assists per game. His terrific numbers have helped the Green Team jump out to a 14-3 record. Through 17 games last season, Boston went 13-4 before eventually winning it all in June.

The Celtics boast a five-game winning streak, making them the hottest team in the Eastern Conference. They'll host the hottest team in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Monday evening. The 11-7 Clips are also winners of five in a row and have arguably exceeded preseason expectations. Boston will be their greatest test yet, especially since Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is expected to make his season debut against them.