The Minnesota Timberwolves have been struggling a bit this season as they try to build chemistry with a new starting lineup, but Anthony Edwards has remained as one of the bright young stars in the NBA. That was on full display on Friday night when Edwards scored 36 points to lift the Timberwolves to an overtime win over the Sacramento Kings.

During the game, Edwards got into it with the crowd and flipped the bird to a fan. On Sunday, the NBA fined Edwards $35,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the court,” according to ClutchPoints.

Edwards' heroics helped the Timberwolves move to 1-1 in the group stage of the NBA Cup, picking up a big win over one of the better teams in their group. His performance also allowed them to survive a 60-point explosion by De'Aaron Fox which would have defeated most teams on most nights.

The fine won't bother Edwards too much, as he will soon be one of the highest paid players in basketball. He has earned every dime over the last few years with his incredible playoff run last season and an elite start to this year.

Through 13 games this year, Edwards is scoring 28.4 points per game, which would easily set a new career high if he keeps it up. The story of Edwards' season thus far has been his three-point shooting. As opposing defenses go under screens with Edwards as the ball handler to cut off his explosive driving ability, Edwards has been more than willing to let it fly from deep.

Edwards is taking 11.6 3-pointers per game, which would almost double his previous career-high. He is shooting them at a very efficient 42.4% clip and has established himself as one of the truly elite shooters in the NBA. With this development, Edwards is now a true three-level scorer and has officially become one of the best scorers in the world.

The Timberwolves have a chance to build some serious momentum on Sunday when they take on the Phoenix Suns, one of the best teams in the Western Conference so far this season.