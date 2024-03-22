The Boston Celtics are charging strong into the playoffs, having won their past seven games. At this point, with 13 games to go in the regular season, all the Celtics are focusing on is getting to the playoffs at full strength. Thus, with a game against the Detroit Pistons, the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference, on the docket, the Celtics may look at that contest as an opportunity to rest their key guys. Thus, fans may be wondering, are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis playing later tonight against the Pistons?
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Pistons
Jayson Tatum isn't dealing with any sort of major injury; after all, he did put up 31 points and eight rebounds in 39 minutes in a 122-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. However, with a Friday and Saturday back-to-back coming up for the Celtics, Tatum has landed on the injury report, with the team listing him as “questionable” to play against the Pistons due to a right ankle impingement.
Tatum has been very durable for the Celtics this season, so him landing on the injury report should not be a cause for much concern for fans. He has played in 65 of the Celtics' 69 games, as the 6'8 forward out of Duke has made a concerted effort to suit up in as many games as possible so that fans who bought tickets would be able to watch him play.
However, the Celtics don't exactly have incentive to throw Jayson Tatum out against the Pistons; the Pistons are a bit shorthanded as well, and few easier games come on the calendar. Thus, there might be a strong chance that Tatum sits this one out against the team that lost 28 straight earlier in the season.
Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Pistons
Like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown was able to take the court on Wednesday night when they took a hard-fought victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brown was at his two-way best; he was guarding Damian Lillard for plenty of stretches, bothering him in the backcourt while dropping 21 points and eight rebounds.
Nonetheless, Brown is in danger of missing the upcoming clash against the Pistons after the Celtics designated him as questionable to play due to right ankle management.
Brown has missed three more games this season than Tatum; in fact, Brown might be more likely to miss the game against the Pistons since he has missed the Celtics' past two back-to-back sets.
If Jaylen Brown is unable to play, Sam Hauser, who is probable to play after sustaining an ankle injury during his career night last Sunday, figures to play a more prominent role in the Celtics' offense.
Kristaps Porzingis injury status vs. Pistons
The past two weeks haven't exactly been smooth sailing for Kristaps Porzingis; Porzingis has missed five of the Celtics' past seven games due to a hamstring strain. Now, he might miss their game against the Pistons since the team listed him as “questionable” due to management of the same injury.
Al Horford is questionable to play as well, so the Celtics might face the Pistons with a depleted frontcourt, paving the way for Jalen Duren to pop off for a big night. Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman Sr. will be called upon to fill the bulk of minutes should Porzingis and Horford need to take a day off.