Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has made clear his feelings surrounding the tech handed out to Caitlin Clark in the third quarter of Iowa’s NCAA Championship Game loss to LSU.

The tech came late in the third quarter with LSU leading 73-64. Clark casually tossed the ball over the baseline following a foul that sent her soon-to-be tormentor Angel Reese to the free throw line.

The handing out of borderline techs has been a topic of significant discussion in the NBA this season, and the Boston Celtics’ superstar was clearly perplexed to see such calls permeate the women’s championship game.

Following the call, Jayson Tatum tweeted, “These refs and these technical fouls” followed by a pair of emojis which made clear his disdain for the decision.

These refs and these technical fouls 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 2, 2023

The foul had implications beyond just the two free throws in which it resulted. It was also the fourth personal foul on Caitlin Clark for the game. That meant that she had just one up her sleeve for the remaining 11 minutes of the game, making things even more difficult for Iowa.

With LSU already in control at the time of the technical foul call and ultimately going on to win by 17 points, it’s unlikely that this call had a major impact on the outcome of the game. However, with questionable techs being the source of frustration for many in the NBA season, this one will only provide further fuel for those calling for refs to refrain from putting their imprints on games in this way.