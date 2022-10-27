Jayson Tatum reacts to refs’ quick trigger after Steve Nash, Klay Thompson ejections

Within just 24 hours, we have already seen two notable ejections in the NBA. The first one happened Tuesday night when Klay Thomspon was sent to the showers after a verbal spat with Devin Booker in the Golden State Warriors’ loss on the road to the Phoenix Suns. And then just this Wednesday evening, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash was also ejected after trying to get in the face of the referees in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Well, these ejections have left Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum scratching his head — virtually, at least.

They giving out techs left and right these days lol — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) October 27, 2022

If anything, Tatum will have to take note of the apparently short triggers for NBA referees early in the season whenever he thinks about arguing a call on the court. That could save him from getting ejected and/or fined.

In addition to making a mental note of that, Tatum and the Celtics will be focusing their attention on their upcoming game against the red-hot bunch of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who just took care of business Wednesday night in a 103-92 win at home over the Orlando Magic for their third win in a row.

The Celtics are also 3-1 like the Cavs, but are coming off a defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls in Windy City last Monday, 120-102.

Last season, Jayson Tatum was called for a total of 14 technical fouls — 10th most overall. This season, he already has two, tied with Thompson and DeMar DeRozan for most so far in the 2022-23 campaign.