Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is on the receiving end of several criticisms after his rather uncharacteristic performance on Saturday in the rematch of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Tatum was largely predicted to have a big game, especially with Andrew Wiggins missing from the Warriors. However, the leading MVP candidate failed to show up in what many deem as a prove-it game for Boston. The 24-year-old did finish with 18 points, but only after going 6-of-21 from the field including 2-of-9 from beyond the arc.

He had the second-worst plus-minus on the team (-13), only behind Derrick White who was at -14. Boston ended up losing 123-107.

Naturally after the contest, critics couldn’t help but mock Tatum for his performance. After all, it was his chance to make a statement against the Warriors, but it ended up with Stephen Curry and co. sending a strong message to them and the rest of the NBA.

Some also made sure to highlight his struggles from deep against the Warriors. Of course a ton of credit should be given to the Dubs’ defense. But when you are the MVP frontrunner, you can’t have games like that during important matches.

One Celtics sports fan, for their part, highlighted how Jayson Tatum has basically vanished during their recent games against the Warriors. Apparently in the past nine meetings with the Dubs, Tatum has only shot 36.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep.

It’s certainly not a good look for Tatum. The good thing, though, is he has one more chance to redeem himself when they play Golden State again in January. Hopefully, the star forward plays a different game by that time.