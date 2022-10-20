Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce celebrated his 45th birthday on October 13th, and in true Paul Pierce fashion, the Hall of Fame swingman marked the occasion in style. Apparently, this included an NSFW birthday cake that paid homage to his IG Love scandal that rocked the basketball world last year.

Pierce took to Twitter to share a cake that was gifted to him by his “boys.” Photographed in the sweet treat is the infamous moment that led to quite a lot of backlash for the former 10-time All-Star:

My boys got me this cake fa my bday they play to much pic.twitter.com/tHXCGaLPG7 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 20, 2022

That’s hilarious. Obviously, Pierce is no longer bothered by the said incident. As a matter of fact, it seems that the Celtics icon is more than happy to celebrate the infamy of that shocking incident.

For those that require context, Pierce went on IG Live in April of last year. While it is not uncommon for NBA personalities to go on live broadcasts via social media, what made the Celtics legend’s live video so “special” was the fact that he filmed himself having some fun with a couple of strippers. It also looked like Pierce was intoxicated at that time, which made the incident even more controversial. The folks over on ESPN certainly did not like the unwanted attention, and they decided to fire Pierce as an analyst shortly after the incident.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Paul Pierce is actually a married man.

In instances like these, we usually say that the most important thing is that he learned his lesson. Well, I’m just not sure that this is the case for Pierce.