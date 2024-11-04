ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics stay on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Celtics-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Hawks Odds

Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -520

Atlanta Hawks: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +400

Over: 233.5 (-108)

Under: 233.5 (-112)

How To Watch Celtics vs Hawks

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is really hard to bet against the Celtics this season. They are off to a 6-1 start, and are looking to be an early favorite to repeat as champions. Boston leads the NBA in points per game, and they make 19.1 threes per game. The Celtics want to shoot the three ball, and they take over 50 per game. Atlanta allows the most threes made per game this season, so Boston is going to have a chance to put up a lot of points. Expect the Celtics to get hot from three.

Boston is led by Jayson Tatum’s 30.3 points, and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Celtics also have Jaylen Brown who is right behind Tatum in both points and rebounds. These two players led the Celtics to a championship last season, and it looks like they are on the same path this year. With the Hawks struggling to contain their opponents, Tatum and Brown should be able to have good games.

The Celtics are a very good offensive team, but they are just as good on defense. They allow 112.0 points per game, and they do not allow a lot of threes to be made against them. The Hawks are on a four-game losing streak. In that losing streak, Atlanta has not been able to keep up on offense. Expect the Celtics to continue to play well Monday night.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Hawks are on a four-game losing streak, and they have not been able to keep up on offense in those games. However, their offensive play has not been bad. In those four games, the Hawks are scoring around 115 points per game. In their last five games, the Hawks have scored at least 115 points four times. If Atlanta can keep scoring at a high rate, they will give themselves a chance to win this game.

Trae Young is the key for the Hawks. Young is scoring 27.7 points per game, and he dishes out 11.7 assists per game, as well. Young has double digit assists in five of his six games. Along with that, he has scored at least 24 points in five of his six games. Now, Young needs to shoot the ball better, but if he can have a good game, the Hawks will have a chance to beat the Celtics Monday night.

Atlanta forces the seventh-most turnovers in the NBA this season. The Celtics do a good job not turning the ball over, but the Hawks will play physical, fast defense. They have quick hands, and they jump passing lanes. Atlanta has to continue that in this game. Closing out, jumping passing lanes, playing help defense, all that is important if they want to beat the Celtics.

Final Celtics-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are playing good basketball, but the Hawks are coming off a win. However, the Hawks defense is not good enough to hold the Celtics down. I will take the Celtics to cover the spread.

Final Celtics-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Celtics -10.5