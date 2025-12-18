While the New Orleans Saints may not be playing for playoff contention at this point in the 2025 season, they have managed to spice things up in the NFC South as of late, picking up wins over the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in recent weeks to keep the fanbase engaged. Quarterback Tyler Shough has raised eyebrows with his play recently, and the team is hoping to finish the season out strong over the final three weeks, beginning this weekend with a game against the New York Jets at home.

Unfortunately, the Saints got some tough news on the injury front on Thursday afternoon leading into that matchup.

“The #Saints placed RB Devin Neal (hamstring) on Injured Reserve, per the wire,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Neal was a sixth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after playing his college football with Kansas, and has been splitting running back duties for New Orleans with the veteran Alvin Kamara.

With the playoffs well out of reach, the Saints' remaining schedule will be mostly about giving the team an opportunity to scout some of its younger players and give them meaningful reps moving forward, so it's certainly disappointing that Neal won't be able to get in on the action.

In any case, as previously mentioned, the Saints will next take the field on Sunday afternoon at home against the Jets. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET from New Orleans.