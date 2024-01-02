The Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Boston Celtics are red hot coming into the new year riding a six-game winning streak as they head out on the road to Oklahoma City to take on the surging Thunder squad in a Tuesday night showdown between two of the league's best teams. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Boston (26-6) is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference after a six-game winning streak put them ahead of the rest. They are perfect 16-0 at home but have a respectable 10-6 record on the road which is tied for the best mark in the Eastern Conference. While this is still Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's team it has been the breakout performance from Derrick White this season that has helped the Celtics as he is averaging 17 points per game with 41.6 % from 3-point range. The Celtics will be looking to extend their winning streak to seven when they head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City (22-9) is coming into 2024 with a full head of steam winning each of their last four games as they continue their homestand when they play host to the Boston Celtics. Leading the way for the Thunder this season is their star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is averaging 31 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 54.6% from the floor. Gilgeous-Alexander will need to have a big game as they attempt to overtake the Minnesota Timberwolves at the top of the Western Conference when they take on the Celtics in Tuesday night's matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Thunder Odds

Boston Celtics: -4 (-112)

Oklahoma Thunder: +4 (-108)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The NBA landscape crackles with anticipation as the Boston Celtics, league-leading juggernaut, head into hostile territory to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the electric Paycom Center crowd, analysts are buzzing with one question, why are the Celtics favored by just four points? Folks, underestimate the Beantown Blitz at your own peril. The Celtics will walk out of OKC with a convincing cover of the spread.

The Celtics boast the NBA's fourth-stingiest defense, surrendering a measly 110.3 points per game. Their suffocating schemes have strangled offenses all season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC's offensive engine, will face a relentless double-team tango, forcing him to dish to less consistent options.

Don't be fooled by the “grit and grind” narrative. This Celtics offense is a well-oiled machine. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown wield scoring blades that can carve through any defense. Tatum's midrange mastery is unstoppable, while Brown's athleticism is a nightmare in transition. Don't forget the sharpshooters White, Pritchard, and Horford can light it up from deep, keeping the Thunder honest and preventing sagging.

Yes, the Thunder are a talented bunch, riding a four-game win streak. But against the Celtics' defensive juggernaut and offensive firepower, they'll be outmatched. Don't let the four-point spread fool you. The Celtics are hungry, focused, and ready to feast on the Thunder in their own den. Mark my words, they'll cover the spread and leave OKC with another resounding victory. Buckle up, folks, this matchup is about to get spicy.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Hold your green garlands, Boston faithful. While the Celtics may strut in with a league-best record and a four-point spread advantage, whispers of an upset rumble through the Paycom Center. Don't underestimate the Oklahoma City Thunder. This young squad, riding a four-game win streak, has the bite to shock the NBA world and send Beantown home with a bitter loss.

Forget the leprechaun magic, the Paycom Center will be electric tonight. OKC's rabid fanbase will amplify every hustle, every block, every three that rattles the rim. This isn't your average Tuesday night game; it's a battle cry against Goliath. Expect the crowd to be the Thunder's sixth man, fueling their intensity and disrupting Boston's rhythm.

While the Jayson Tatum show rolls into town, Oklahoma City has its own headliner: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This rising star is averaging 30 points a night, carving through defenses with his smooth handle and lethal midrange game. Boston's double-teams? Shai shrugs them off, finding open teammates or rising for impossible fadeaways. Don't sleep on the SGA show, it's about to steal the spotlight.

Yes, the Celtics are formidable. But tonight, the Thunder have the home court advantage, a star in Shai, a hungry defense, and the clutch gene. Don't let the four-point spread fool you. This game is a David vs. Goliath showdown, and OKC is ready to sling some serious thunderbolts. Mark my words, they'll cover the spread, silencing the doubters and proving they're a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. Buckle up, folks, this storm is about to electrify the league.

Final Celtics-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic matchup to start the new year between two of the league's best teams going at it. Both teams are coming into this matchup riding winning streaks which should make for a closely contested matchup throughout. The Thunder has been exceptional at home with a 13-5 against-the-spread home record meanwhile the Celtics have trouble covering on the road as they are just 6-8-2 while attempting to cover the spread away from the TD Garden. Ultimately, expect this game to be a back-and-forth affair between these two NBA Finals hopefuls where the Thunder should be able to cover the spread for the ninth time in their last 10 games and for the fourth straight time at home.

Final Celtics-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +4 (-108), Over 239.5 (-110)