Central Michigan football has made a pivotal decision for the program, following its 4-8 conclusion to the season. Former Army defensive line coach Sean Cronin will take over as the new defensive coordinator for the Chippewas, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

Cronin is coming off his third season coaching the Black Knights, after two seasons at Colorado State. Army fell in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy on December 14, but still turned in one of their most successful seasons in school history at 11-2.

Central Michigan is taking a step in the right direction by adding Cronin to the staff. The Chippewas defense ranked 104th in opponent points per game (31.5), and 71st in opponent yards per game, according to Team Rankings.