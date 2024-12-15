The college football regular season is over and in the final game of it all, Navy football took down ranked Army in upset fashion, 31-13. The game marked Navy's first win in the series since 2021 and gave them nine wins and handed Army their second loss of the season. Unfortunately, though, the loss wasn't the only bad news for Army, as the transfer portal looms too.

Star running back Kanye Udoh announced that he would enter the transfer portal, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. In 2024, Udoh totaled 179 Carries for 1,117 Yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2023, he had 99 attempts for 524 yards and one touchdown.

At 6'0, 218 pounds, Udoh was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school according to 247Sports Composite. Now, he will certainly have a lot of interest in the portal from running back needy teams.

How can a player transfer from a service academy like Army football?

For most of college football, the transfer rules are simple. During the winter and spring periods, players can enter the transfer portal at will and land at any school that offers them. While there are different intricate rules, that's the simple understanding of it. That isn't exactly the case for service academies, though.

When going to a school such as Army, Navy, and so on, players usually sign contracts that mean they will have to serve in their respective branch of the military. Inherently, this could make the transfer portal situation different.

They key in this situation, and any others, is when a player opts to transfer. If it is within their first two years in the academy, players have a grace period in which they are able to transfer and move on. Simply, the academies allow athletes to leave before their junior year without incurring significant penalties. That's the case with Udoh, who is a true Sophomore.

Service academy players' obligations to their country has come up with the NFL Draft as well. Army's Andre Carter II in 2022 was the most recent example. For him, he had to apply for a waiver to play professional sports. If accepted, it would either postpone or nullify their commitment to enlist. Carter's request was initially denied, warranting outrage from the public that ended up getting the decision overturned.