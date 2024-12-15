With the No. 22 ranked Army football program falling to their military rivals Navy, one specific play had social media buzzing about this game. As Navy led 21-13 early in the fourth quarter, the Midshipmen called a fake punt, using defensive lineman Landon Robinson as the ball carrier. Robinson rumbled through Army football's punt return unit, totaling 29 yards and giving Navy a new set of downs.

Although Robinson fumbled at the end of the play, Army couldn't fall on the loose ball, as the Midshipmen retained possession. Not only was this a massive play in the eyes of college football fans on social media, but it appeared to be the straw that broke the camel's back for the Army football program.

Coming into this game underdogs, Navy defeated Army 31-13, avoiding a third loss in a row to the Black Knights.

And considering the implications of an upset in this heated rivalry, social media went berzerk. Even for fans who didn't care about the outcome, social media feeds got flooded by this play.

Social media goes bananas over Navy's fake punt vs. Army football

Regardless of how these teams rank, this is each side's biggest game of the year every season. Even if both teams entered the week with no wins, they'd be happy with a win in the Army-Navy game.

This rivalry heated up even more following the fake punt, as Army's football program entered the game with an 11-1 record, ranking 22nd in the nation. On the opposing side, Navy was 8-3 and held no national ranking whatsoever.

And with Army allowing this play to happen en route to their second loss this year, the Black Knights should probably stay off social media for a while.

Following Navy's fake punt, here were some of the best social media reactions:

Now, while the fake punt stole the show for the Army-Navy game, it wasn't the only reason social media erupted.

Though Army's football program was ranked higher following a better season, Navy extended their series record to 63–55–7 in this rivalry game dating back to Nov. 29, 1890. Yes, you read that correctly. This rivaled football game began all the way back in 1890, and it's been a staple of college football ever since.

Each time these two teams face off, college football fans eat it up on social media, showing what makes this rivalry so great.

Wrapping up this list is one of the funnier posts on social media following this game, coming from a beloved user within the online sports landscape: A troll account under the username greg.

“Navy beating Army is especially impressive since they played on land rather than water,” greg wrote on X.

And while social media can be full of scrutiny and negativity, moments like Navy's fake punt always make social media erupt. Whether for good or bad, it depends on which team you root for.