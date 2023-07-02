Cesc Fabregas has called time on his football career.

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star made the announcement on Twitter as his illustrious 20-year career comes to an end at the age of 36.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” he wrote. “From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

“From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.”

Fabregas won't be away from football for long, though.

In fact, the Spaniard will still remain in the sport as he will start coaching the U19 and B teams for second division Italian side Como 1907 — the last professional team he played for.

“It’s not all sadness though as I’m now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907,” he added. “A club and a project I couldn’t be more excited about. This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career.

“I will grab it with both hands. So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it’s time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game. I loved every minute.”

Fabregas retires as one of the most influential midfielders of the last two decades.

One of the greatest playmakers of all time, the World Cup winner is regarded by many as arguably the best Spaniard to ever play in the Premier League.

Although he never won a Champions League title, he can retire happy knowing he played for some of the biggest clubs in world football and won just about everything else that was possible both at club and international level.

Here are some of the best tributes and reactions to the retirement of Cesc Fabregas:

I hate how you left us, Cesc, but I will never forget the 300+ games in red & white. In my top 5 Arsenal players of all time and it was an utter privilege to watch you play for us live. Best wishes for the future, amigo. — Latte Firm (@LatteFirm) July 1, 2023

I spent my teenage period watching and enjoyed watching arsenal matches, your memories will be as well part of our history.

Good luck Cesc. — Ahmed Mohamed Moge (@ahmedmoge5) July 2, 2023

Absolute legend!! You’ll go down as one of the best passers in the history of the game. Huge respect from me & my Guys!🫡🔥 — Napaul (@LifeOfNapaul) July 1, 2023

Seeing players like Fabregas retiring makes me feel incredibly old. It’s one thing seeing players from your childhood calling it a day but I was 14 when he made his Arsenal debut. The passage of time is a scary thing. https://t.co/ZDZGvbAsQw — HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 1, 2023

Best Spaniard the Prem

has ever seen ,👏🏼💙💙 pic.twitter.com/u8T3riab23 — عبدالعزيز ، (@az_cfc8) July 1, 2023

Dear Cesc, I fell in love with Arsenal because of the Invincibles but I grew up with you. You're my most watched Arsenal player yet you're my first heartbreak. Happy retirement and thank you for making me feel OLD today. All the best! https://t.co/Gu2aaao7Z5 — Gudang Bedil (@gudangbedil) July 1, 2023

God what a hell of a player he was. I recall him from that first League Cup night, and when he dominated Roy Keane with that weird hair cut at just 17. Old head in that slender physique. Big game player, tremendous character, won it all. A slow genius. Always scanning. Magic! https://t.co/0NS5qvHukK — Alazar Asgedom (@14Alazar) July 1, 2023

Best Spaniard to ever play in the league. What a player man pic.twitter.com/R12109qYh0 https://t.co/Y67eXwL3tO — Adam (@AFC_Adam7) July 1, 2023