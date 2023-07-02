Cesc Fabregas has called time on his football career.

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star made the announcement on Twitter as his illustrious 20-year career comes to an end at the age of 36.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” he wrote. “From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

“From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.”

Fabregas won't be away from football for long, though.

In fact, the Spaniard will still remain in the sport as he will start coaching the U19 and B teams for second division Italian side Como 1907 — the last professional team he played for.

“It’s not all sadness though as I’m now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907,” he added. “A club and a project I couldn’t be more excited about. This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career.

“I will grab it with both hands. So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it’s time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game. I loved every minute.”

Fabregas retires as one of the most influential midfielders of the last two decades.

One of the greatest playmakers of all time, the World Cup winner is regarded by many as arguably the best Spaniard to ever play in the Premier League.

Although he never won a Champions League title, he can retire happy knowing he played for some of the biggest clubs in world football and won just about everything else that was possible both at club and international level.

