It is the top team in the East division versus the bottom, as the Ottawa RedBlacks face the Toronto Argonauts. It is time to continue our CFL odds series with a RedBlacks – Argonauts prediction, pick, and how to watch.

For the RedBlacks, it was a loss last week to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Roughriders almost blew a large lead in the game. They were up 7-4 after the first quarter on a Jamal Morrow one-yard run. Bree Lauther would add two more field goals to give them a 13-8 lead at the half. Early in the third quarter, the Roughriders scored on a 42-yard pass from Mason Fine to Shawn Bane, and after adding another field goal, led by 12 late in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Stampeders gave the Argonauts their first loss of the year. Calgary took an early lead in the game on a Tommy Stevens one-yard run. That was big for Calgary, as they have often settled for field goals when close to the end zone this year. After a Chad Kelly 76-yard touchdown pass to end the Quarter, the Clagary defense shut things down from there. In the second quarter, they recovered a fumble for a touchdown and added a Rene Paredes field goal. They would add another one in the third and would win 20-7.

Here are the RedBlacks-Argonauts CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: RedBlacks-Argonauts Odds

Ottawa RedBlacks: +10.5 (-110)

Toronto Argonauts: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How To Watch RedBlacks vs. Argonauts

TV: TSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:00 PM PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The RedBlacks Could Cover The Spread

The RedBlacks have often struggled on offense this year. They are the worst in the CFL in yards per game, while also last in passing yards per game. That has led them to sixth in points per game, but they lead the CFL in rushing yards per game. A big reason for that is Dustin Crum. Crum has not been the starter all season, but since taking over and making four starts, he has passed for 999 yards on the season. He has two touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. The biggest aspect of his game is with his feet. Crum is the leading rusher on the team and is ninth in the CFL in rushing yards. He has 367 yards on the ground this year with three touchdowns.

His 8.5 yards per carry is the most per carry of any players with more than 100 yards rushing this year, while his three touchdowns are tied for fourth in the CFL. The other rushing leaders are De'Montre Tuggle and Devonte Williams. Toggle does not have a carry since July eighth though as Williams has taken over the backfield. Williams has 215 yards on the ground this year but does not have a touchdown.

On the receiving end, the RedBlacks do not have a lot. Justin Hardy leads the team in receiving yards this year with 420 yards. He has 39 receptions and has scored once this year. Still, he does not have a 100-yard game and is 14th in the league in receiving yards. Behind him is the combination of Nathaniel Behar and Jaelon Acklin. Both of them have over 200 yards receiving on the year. Behar has done it on 33 catches, leading to a score and 266 yards. Acklin has done it with 26 receptions for 321 yards but had not found the endzone.

The defense will also need to step up in this one. The RedBlacks have the seventh-best defense in terms of yards per game while having the fifth-best in terms of scoring defense. They are going to need to be able to get to the quarterback in this game. Bryce Carter is the leader on the team in that regard, with five sacks on the season. Meanwhile, Brandin Dandridge leads the team with four interceptions, which is good for second in the CFL. He has brought two of those back for touchdowns, the most in the league.

Why The Argonauts Could Cover The Spread

Toronto enters the game with one of the top offensive units in the CFL. They are averaging 32.0 points per game this year, which leads the league. They also have the sixth-most yards per game led by the seventh-best passing attack per game and the third-best rushing attack in terms of yards per game. A.J. Ouellette is leading the way for Toronto on the ground. He has 459 yards on the ground this year, which is good for third in the CFL. He is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and has four scores. His four touchdowns are tied for second in the league this year. The league leader has five, and that is Chad Kelly.

This year, Kelly has 112 yards on the ground on just 19 carries. He has scored those five touchdowns, and been great on scrambles this year. Meanwhile, he sits fourth in the CFL in passing yards. He has 1,624 passing yards this year. Among QBs with 100 attempts this year, he is third in the CFL in passing percentage, while sitting first in yards per attempt. Kelly has nine passing touchdowns this year, good for a tied for second in the CFL. He has also thrown just four interceptions this year,

Kelly has also done a solid job spreading the ball around, and he has had to. Many wide receivers this year have been hurt or limited in practice this year and missed some games. Five different receivers have a touchdown and over 200 yards this year. Cam Phillips leads the way. He has 334 yards and a score on the year. Leading the way in touchdowns is Davis Ungerer. He has just ten receptions, but that is for 174 yards and three scores.

The defense needs to come through in this game. While they are third in rushing yards allowed per game, they are eighth in passing yards allowed per game and sixth in total yards per game. Still, things have worked out for Toronto. They sit third in points allowed per game. Much of this is due to turnovers. Robertson Daniel has picked off four passes this year, which is good for second in the CFL. He has also scored a touchdown. Meanwhile, Royce Metchie and DeShaun Amos also have scored this year, leading to the most touchdowns scored by a defense this year.

Final RedBlacks-Argonauts Prediction & Pick

This game hinges on one person, Dylan Crum. Crum can be electric and do some amazing things. He can also make some very costly mistakes. Toronto is good at forcing turnovers, and when they do, it leads to points. In this one, Chad Kelly is going to be the best player on the field. While Bryce Carter will get some pressure, it will not be enough. Take Toronto while laying the points in this one.

Final RedBlacks-Argonauts Prediction & Pick: Argonauts -10.5 (-110)