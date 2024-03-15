UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura kicks off the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Chad Anheliger and promotional newcomer Charalampos Grigoriou. Anheliger is now fighting for his career dropping back-to-back fights meanwhile, Grigoriou is making his UFC debut after securing his contract on the last season of the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Anheliger-Grigoriou prediction and pick.
Chad Anheliger (12-7) is set to clash with Charalampos Grigoriou in a bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 88, promising an intriguing stylistic matchup. This bout presents a classic striker versus striker matchup, with both fighters possessing the power to end the fight at any moment. Anheliger's experience and well-rounded skill set against Grigoriou's striking precision and recent form make this fight a must-watch, with potential fireworks from the opening bell. Anheliger will look to finally right the ship this weekend at UFC Vegas 88.
Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3) is set to face Chad Anheliger in a bantamweight showdown at UFC Vegas 88, promising an exciting clash of styles. This fight presents Grigoriou with the opportunity to leverage his striking and finishing ability against Anheliger's experience and versatility. Grigoriou's recent form, confidence, and momentum coming off a knockout victory make him a fighter to watch in this matchup. As both fighters aim to climb the ranks in the bantamweight division, this bout promises to deliver action as Grigoriou looks for a potentially spectacular finish in his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 88.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 88 Odds: Chad Anheliger-Charalampos Grigoriou Odds
Chad Anheliger: +138
Charalampos Grigoriou: -158
Over 1.5 rounds: -200
Under 1.5 rounds: +160
Why Chad Anheliger Will Win
Chad Anheliger is poised for victory against Charalampos Grigoriou at UFC Vegas 88. Anheliger, known as “The Monster,” brings a wealth of experience and a diverse skill set to the octagon. With a professional record of 12-7-0, Anheliger has demonstrated his ability to finish fights, boasting seven wins by knockout and three by submission. His striking accuracy and power, coupled with a solid ground game, make him a formidable opponent for anyone in the bantamweight division.
Anheliger's recent performances underscore his resilience and adaptability. Despite a couple of setbacks, he has shown the ability to learn and evolve from each fight. His victory over Jesse Strader by TKO in February 2022 highlighted his striking prowess and ability to capitalize on openings. Moreover, Anheliger's experience in high-pressure situations, including his time on Dana White's Contender Series, has prepared him for the big stage.
Grigoriou, while a tough competitor with a striking advantage, will face challenges against Anheliger's well-rounded game. Anheliger's experience, particularly in the UFC, gives him an edge in understanding how to navigate the complexities of a fight at this level. With nearly double the number of MMA fights as Grigoriou, Anheliger's battle-tested strategies and mental fortitude will be key.
Furthermore, Anheliger's training and preparation have been specifically tailored to exploit Grigoriou's weaknesses. Anheliger's confidence in his striking and the advantage he believes he holds in all areas of the fight suggest a strategic approach to engaging Grigoriou on the feet before potentially taking the fight to the ground, where Anheliger can utilize his submission skills.
Why Charalampos Grigoriou Will Win
Charalampos Grigoriou, stepping into the octagon against Chad Anheliger at UFC Vegas 88, has several factors tilting the scales in his favor. Known as “The Ferocious,” Grigoriou boasts an impressive 8-3-0 record, with a current streak of four consecutive wins, underscoring his momentum and confidence. His recent performances, particularly the first-round TKO victory over Cameron Smotherman on Dana White's Contender Series, highlight his explosive power and ability to finish fights early.
Training out of the renowned Longo and Weidman MMA, Grigoriou has access to top-tier coaching and training partners, ensuring he is well-prepared for the diverse challenges presented in the UFC. His affiliation with such a prestigious gym speaks volumes about his skill level and potential for growth in the sport. Moreover, Grigoriou's background as a multi-time karate and kickboxing champion adds another layer to his striking capabilities, making him a versatile and unpredictable opponent. His ability to blend traditional martial arts techniques with modern MMA striking could catch Anheliger off guard, which could result in him getting his hand raised this weekend in his UFC debut.
Final Chad Anheliger-Charalampos Grigoriou Prediction & Pick
UFC Vegas 88 kicks off the prelims with a bantamweight matchup between two Contender Series alumni. This should be a great scrap between these two bantamweights who will be willing to just throw down in the center of the octagon. However, it will be Chad Anheliger's combination of experience, striking ability, and ground game, along with his strategic preparation and mental toughness, position him as the favorite to emerge victorious against Charalampos Grigoriou at UFC Vegas 88 and get himself back on the right track.
Final Chad Anheliger-Charalampos Grigoriou Prediction & Pick: Chad Anheliger (+138), Over 1.5 Rounds (-200)