A Highlander reboot has been struggling to get off the ground for years, but it appears to finally be happening with director Chad Stahelski behind the camera and Henry Cavill in front of the camera.

Lionsgate has announced its plans to put the reboot up for sale at the upcoming American Film Market event to secure financing for the action-fantasy film, according to Deadline. John Wick director Chad Stahelski remains attached to direct the reboot while Cavill will take up the sword as Connor MacLeod, played in the original 1986 film by Christopher Lambert.

Apparently in the world of Henry Cavill the hits just keep coming for him as there truly can be “ONLY ONE” as “The Highlander movie is definitely happening!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9G4Uqj0Hmj — CINEHOUSE 🤩 (@itscinehouse) October 28, 2023

Highlander centers on Connor MacLeod, the titular Scottish highlander who learns he is one of many immortals locked in a seemingly eternal battle for something known only as The Prize. While the original film was not a success in theaters, it quickly became cult classic for its fantastical story, action, eccentric cast feature Lambert and Sean Connery, and Queen's soundtrack.

Multiple sequel and spin-off TV series would follow, the last being the 2007 Sci-Fi Channel original film Highlander: The Source starring Adrian Paul.

While it is not known what other projects will be up for sale the 2023 AFM event, Deadline hinted that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike means the pool of projects to bid on will be much smaller compared to previous year. It could prove beneficial to the Highlander reboot, though, which is reportedly looking to secure a budget of around $100 million and go into production in 2024.

Stahelski and Cavill remaining attached to the reboot may help it secure its financing, as well, given the number of names attached to direct and star in it over the years. Justin Lin, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, and Cedric Nicolas-Troyan were all previously tapped to direct the reboot after its announcement in 2008 until Stahelski was brought on in 2016. Cavill was brought on in 2021 to replace Ryan Reynolds, who was originally set to play MacLeod but stepped away after Fresnadillo was let go over creative differences.