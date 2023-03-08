The second round of the Champions League is back! Viewers will be treated to a spectacular clash in the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany as Paris Saint-Germain visits Bayern Munich. Tip-off is scheduled at 3 PM Eastern Time. Join us as we continue our Champions League odds series, where we make our Bayern-PSG prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Bayern Munich’s chance to remain perfect in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is still alive. Although Bayern suffered its first loss in the year in a 3-2 game against Borussia Monchengladbach, the Bavarians recovered by snatching two wins over Union Berlin and Stuttgart. Bayern dominated a competitive Group C that featured Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, and Viktoria Plzen.

PSG had a tough stretch in the middle of February. The team had losses to Marseille in the Coupe de France, AS Monaco in Ligue 1, and Bayern in the first leg of the Champions League knockoffs. With a three-win streak at bay, the Parisians hope to make a comeback to proceed to the next round. PSG qualified with Benfica in Group H, sending Juventus to the Europa League and Maccabi Haifa home.

Here are the Bayern-PSG soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Bayern-PSG Odds

Bayern Munich: -120

Paris Saint-Germain: +260

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -230

Under 2.5 Goals: +184

How to Watch Bayern vs. PSG

TV: DAZN, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Bayern Can Beat PSG

Die Bayern is facing one of the tightest competitions in the German league. Bayern currently holds the top spot in the Bundesliga with 49 points in 23 matches played. They share the same points with rivals Borussia Dortmund, while Union Berlin trails closely at 44 points. Bayern is also in contention for the DFB Pokal, facing SC Freiburg in the quarter-finals after defeating Mainz, Augsburg, and Viktoria Koln in the previous rounds.

Bayern’s win against the visitors in this match marked the Bavarian’s 20th game without a defeat in all official contests. That streak was ended by Borussia Monchengladbach. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel were on the scoreboard for Stern des Südens, but these were not enough to dispel the efforts of Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, and Marcus Thuram. FCB bounced back with a 3-0 win over Union Berlin and a 2-1 victory against VfB Stuttgart.

The Star of the South enjoys a consistent tactical formula under Julian Nagelsmann, a head coach who cannot help himself but tinker with the setup on European nights. Bayern’s statistics in the Champions League in seven games played include 19 goals and 16 assists with just two goals conceded, as well as 17.9 total shots, 10.0 successful dribbles, and 3.4 corner kicks per game. Leroy Sane leads the Bavarians with four goals while Sadio Mane and Choupo-Moting have three. Four players – Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Joao Cancelo, and Serge Gnabry – have three assists each. 13 Bayern players have contributed a goal or an assist in this tournament. Bayern Munich likely will be without Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, and Nossair Mazaoui, while Benjamin Pavard and Arijon Ibrahimovic will serve their suspension. Goretzka and Sane have four yellow cards already, so they will be careful not to pick on in this match. Mane’s recovery from injury has been good news for the team, but he will still be playing as a substitute. Long-time veteran Thomas Muller will likely see a starting role in this game at home.

Why PSG Can Beat Bayern

PSG is still on top of the Ligue 1 table, picking up 63 points and an eight-point buffer over second-placed Marseille. With the potential to win another domestic trophy in France’s top flight, PSG however lost its chance in the Coupe de France after losing to Marseille. PSG lost the game at home in the first leg of this knock-outs. FCB’s Kingsley Coman secured the sole goal of this match. Kylian Mbappe entered the game in the second half, and he had an unfortunate time as his goal in the 83rd minute was canceled per review by the VAR.

In this tournament, PSG scored 16 goals, 12 coming from assists. Kylian Mbappe ranks second in the tournament for most goals with seven, while Lionel Messi squeaks in the top 10 with four goals to his name. Messi is the joint leader with four assists alongside Diogo Jota and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Neymar has four goal contributions in this tourney. In seven games, PSG averages 12.9 total shots, 12.0 successful dribbles, and 4.7 corner kicks. They own a dominant 57.3 percent ball possession rate. In the defensive end, PSG makes averages of 13 tackles, 7.7 interceptions, 11.3 clearances, and 3.3 saves per game.

Christophe Galtier’s side will look for a chance to lift the Champions League trophy and give back the glory to France. However, a long line of injury issues still haunts PSG. Neymar, Presenel Kimpembe, and Renato Sanches are out while Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, and Nordi Mukiele are doubtful to make an appearance. Mbappe and Messi are locked in the forward spots, and Galtier may use five midfielders for more offensive threats. If Hakimi suits up for this game, he will join Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Marco Verratti, and Vitinha in the midfield.

Final Bayern-PSG Prediction & Pick

This will surely be an entertaining game with the potential for an upset. PSG will be determined to proceed to the next round and hope Neymar recovers in time. Bayern is surely inspired to make a perfect record in this Champions League. PSG is doing well without Neymar, and expect Mbappe and Messi to tighten their laces and push PSG to the next round.

Final Bayern-PSG Prediction & Pick: Paris Saint-Germain (+260), Over 2.5 goals (-230)