The second leg of the Champions League knockouts is back as German club Borussia Dortmund will visit English squad Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Join us as we continue our Champions League odds series, where we make our Chelsea-Dortmund prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Chelsea has still a disastrous run after losing 1-0 to Dortmund last time-out. The Blues hope to build on their win from Leeds, but they need to outscore the Yellows on aggregate. Chelsea topped Group E over great competitors in AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb.

The young BVB will attempt to make a deep run in this Champions League campaign. The Black and Yellows are undefeated this year and they hope to preserve that momentum against the English club. Dortmund managed to survive a tight Group G, qualifying together with Manchester City while denying Sevilla and Copenhagen of their chances to hoist the Champions League trophy.

Here are the Chelsea-Dortmund soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Chelsea-Dortmund Odds

Chelsea FC: -125

Borussia Dortmund: +350

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -116

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Dortmund

TV: CBS, DAZN, UniMás, Univision NOW,

Stream: Amazon Prime, fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ViX, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Chelsea Can Beat Dortmund

Chelsea’s struggles in the Premier League continue, but they know how to flip the switch in the Champions League. The Blues finished the group stages as the top team in Group E, ahead of AC Milan, Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb. They managed to keep pace with BVB in the first leg of the match, besting the Yellow and Blacks in a 21-14 advantage in total shots and a 10-5 edge on corner kicks. However, Karim Adeyemi’s effort in the second half was enough for BVB to secure the lead and the win in the first leg.

The London-based club is still finding its rhythm in the Graham Potter regime. Chelsea’s exits in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup were heartbreaking, which means that the Champions League is their best chance to hoist some silverware. Chelsea currently occupies the 10th spot in the Premier League, and they have 29 points to catch Prem leaders Arsenal. However, the Blues are riding on a fresh win over Leeds United. Wesley Fofana secured the sole goal of the match at the 53rd mark.

Despite showing some solidity, Chelsea is yet to find some aspects of the game for it to stand out. What Chelsea can boast is an array of talents acquired in the January transfer window. Chelsea’s roster includes the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, and David Datro Fofana. Potter’s use of his tactics on the pitch will be tested, especially with the wide latitude of talents available at his disposal.

Chelsea hopes to get its second win this March, and now is an excellent time to show that they are still a team to watch. New signings might bolster the squad on paper but the true results will show in the field. The Blues should work on improving 16.4 shots, 5.3 corners, 8.1 successful dribbles, and 63.1% ball possession rate per game in the Champions League. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling have two goals in the Champions League, while Mykhaylo Mudryk also blasted two while he was still in Shakhtar Donetsk last year. Reece James has one goal and one assist in this tourney.

Potter will have to work his magic, especially since he deals with a long injury list. Armando Broja, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Benoit Badiashile, and Mason Mount are out in this game.

Why Dortmund Can Beat Chelsea

Dortmund is imposing itself as a title contender in Germany’s Bundesliga. Die Borussen is second in the German domestic competition, tying with Bayern with 49 points across 23 games. Including friendly games to Fortuna Dusseldorf and Basel, Borussia has now 12 wins in a row this year. Their last taste of official loss was way back in November before the World Cup break, which was a 4-2 defeat against fellow namesakes Borussia Monchengladbach.

Edin Terzic’s side will look for a chance to lift the Champions League trophy with a hot streak in tow. Dortmund won all eight fixtures in the Bundesliga in 2023. Die Schwarzgelben remains in contention for the DFB Pokal after running through 1860 Munchen, Hannover, and Bochum.

In this tournament, Dortmund scored 11 goals, nine coming from assists but also conceded five. In seven games, BVB averages 12.0 total shots, 3.4 corner kicks, and 46% ball possession rate. The team did get to the knockout stages in the Champions League after finishing ahead of Sevilla and Copenhagen in Group G, with Manchester City finishing at the top of the group. Dortmund tallied nine points from two wins, three draws, and one loss. In this tourney, Jude Bellingham leads the squad with four goals while Giovanni Reyna leads in assists with two. Raphael Guerreiro has three goal contributions for BVB in the Champions League.

However, Borussia will have to play out their luck as Julian Ryerson, Youssoufa Moukoko, Mateu Morey, Donyell Malen, and Julien Duranville are unavailable to play. Gregor Kobel and Karim Adeyemi are also doubtful to make an appearance. Aside from Bellingham, Dortmund will have to rely on the offensive productions of Sebastian Haller, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, and Salih Ozcan. Emre Can will also see a starting role in the midfield.

Final Chelsea-Dortmund Prediction & Pick

Dortmund’s hot streak will continue. Chelsea is determined to make a deep run in European competition, but their lack of cohesion makes the probability of an upset highly unlikely.

Final Chelsea-Dortmund Prediction & Pick: Borussia Dortmund (+350), Over 2.5 goals (-116)