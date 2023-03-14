On Wednesday, a two-game schedule for the second legs of the Champions League Round of 16 will be held, including this game between the visiting RB Leipzig and the home team Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Join us as we continue our Champions League odds series, where we make our Man City-RB Leipzig prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Blues will be seeking to push to the next round of the competition by making this their ninth straight game of going unbeaten.

In official tourneys and friendly matches, the Red Bulls were unbeaten in 19 games from October to January. Leipzig started March with a defeat from Dortmund, but they will be adamant to build a series of wins with a recently picked-up victory over Monchengladbach.

Here are the Man City-RB Leipzig soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: RB Leipzig-Man City Odds

Manchester City: -330

Red Bull Leipzig: +850

Draw: +470

Over 2.5 Goals: -172

Under 2.5 Goals: +140

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Man City

TV: DAZN, TUDN USA, UniMas, Univision Now

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Why Man City Can Beat RB Leipzig

Manchester City is one of the favorite teams to win this tournament. After a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspurs in their first match in February, the Blues went on a nine-game unbeaten run, which included a 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest in the Prem and the same scoreline with today’s visitors. The Cityzens have a four-game active winning streak, conceding just one goal in that stretch of games and getting 10 goals on aggregate. That stretch includes wins over Bournemouth, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, as well as a 3-0 win over Bristol City to kick their way to the FA Cup quarterfinals where they will be facing promotion-bound Burnley.

Man City boasts of Erling Haaland, the summer signing of the club who leads the Prem with 28 goals, and Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian vice-captain who has 12 assists to his name to lead England’s top flight. Haaland also has 34 goals in all competitions in his new club in England. Pep Guardiola’s squad has the best home record in the Prem, losing and drawing just once in the 13 games played at the Etihad. They earned 34 of their 61 points on home soil, including a +30 goal differential.

The Cityzens are competing in the Champions League knockout rounds for the 10th successive year. They won four games and drew twice to lead Group G ahead of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and Copenhagen. City will be advancing to the Round of 8 for the sixth consecutive season if they survive this match against RB Leipzig. The Blues will hope to take advantage of this game in front of the English fans. City has ridiculous stats in the Champions League group stage, making 17.3 total shots, 6.0 corners, and 2.1 goals per game, thanks to a dominant 65.6% ball possession which also resulted in four clean sheets. Haaland has five goals in the Champions League, while Riyad Mahrez has three. Julian Alvarez has four goal contributions in this tourney as well.

For Man City, Guardiola will have no missing or suspended players. A 3-2-4-1 lineup will be likely employed by the Spanish manager, with Haaland locked as the central striker. Mahrez, De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jack Grealish will provide more attacking options while Rodri and Bernardo Silva will be slotted as defensive midfielders. Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, and Ruben Dias will provide a staunch backline with Ederson on goal.

Why RB Leipzig Can Beat Man City

RB Leipzig is currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings. The German domestic title is still up for grabs, as current first-placer Bayern Munich just has a two-point edge over second-placers Borussia Dortmund. The Red Bulls are tied with Union Berlin and Freiburg with 45 points. Leipzig has a +20 goal-differential, the second-best mark in Germany’s top flight. Leipzig is also headed to the DFB Pokal, facing BVB in the quarterfinals in April.

Heading into this match, the hosts carry some momentum. They recently won against Borussia Monchengladbach by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline, with Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg, and Josko Gvardiol tallying the goals. This now brings Leipzig’s goals finished to 49, tied for second-best with Borussia Dortmund. Prior to that match, Leipzig was defeated by BVB. The Red Bulls, at one point in this campaign, had an 18-game unbeaten streak from October to February in official tourneys; including three friendly games against Mlada Boleslav, AC Horsens, and Radomiak Radom, that streak was an impressive 21 wins in a row.

Marco Rose’s side hopes to deliver an impressive game as they approach enemy territory. Leipzig has a 4-4-4 record in away games in the Bundesliga, scoring 21 goals while giving up 19. This will be a tough challenge, especially against a highly offensive playstyle utilized by the English hosts. As a team, RB Leipzig will need to put up or exceed their averages of 12.0 total shots, 4.6 corners, and 52.1% ball possession in the Champions League. Christopher Nkunku and Andre Silva lead the team with three goals in the Champions League, while Mohamed Simakan has four goal contributions for the team.

Die Roten Bullen hopes to replicate their home triumph over Man City last 2021-22 campaign, which saw Dominik Szoboszlai and Silva both on the scoresheet before Kyle Walker was sent off in the closing stages. This will be the fourth time that both teams will face off, but Man City has the edge on total goals scored at eight; Leipzig only has six.

Rose will have to play this game without Nkunku (muscle), Timo Schlieck (meniscus), Peter Gulacsi (ACL), Xaver Schlager (ligament), and Abdou Diallo (knee) due to injury. Rose will continue riding on Emil Forsberg, Szoboszlai, Silva, and Timo Werner in front. Konrad Laimer will likely partner with Amadou Haidara in center-midfield, while Josko Gvardiol is set to partner with Willi Orban as center-backs.

Final Man City-RB Leipzig Prediction & Pick

The Sky Blues play like a wild beast on their home turf, and that will likely continue in this game. Nkunku’s absence is Leipzig’s problem to worry about, but the hosts are set to deliver a high-scoring affair as they kick onward to the quarterfinals.

Final Man City-RB Leipzig Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-330), Over 2.5 goals (-172)

