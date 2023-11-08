Which LCS players topped the Champion's Queue leaderboard this Spring Split? Evil Geniuses mid laner Jojopyun bagged top prize, followed by ...

After a month, the first split of the League of Legends Champion's Queue in the North American servers has come to an end, crowning the top 10 players on its leaderboard. Sitting in first place is none other than rising mid lane star Joseph “jojopyun” Joon-pyun from the Evil Geniuses (EG) main LCS roster. Still just a rookie, jojopyun rose to the top of the server with 885 LP and now takes home $12,000 as his reward.

The Champions Queue server is dedicated to providing a better solo queue experience for pros and high elo amateur players – and by doing so, increase the caliber of play in the region. The inaugural split ran for one month, ending on Tuesday, March 8. The $40,000 prize pool has been distributed to the top 10 players in the leaderboard.

Jojopyun sat atop at rank one, with 885 LP to his name. It's quite a jump from the 800 LP of second placer Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung from Golden Guardians, who has earned himself $8,000. Aside from the first and second placers, there's only one other LCS player in the top 10 list – FlyQuest top laner Colin ‘Kumo’ Zhao at ninth with 625 LP.

Interestingly, the top two teams in the LCS standings, Team Liquid and Cloud9, have no representatives from their main roster in the leaderboard. Still, don't let that take away from jojopyun and the other winners' accomplishments. EG's mid laner hit over 200 games on the server – being only one of four players to reach that milestone – yet still maintained a 63 percent win rate.

His first place finish in Champions Queue this split is another testament to his rising prominence in the NA competitive League scene, having turned heads during the preseason Lock In tournament. Fans will be excited to see the rookie star grow into an even better player and hope that he can continue to impress in his debut LCS season.