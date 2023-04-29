Chance The Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley are on better terms following the viral video of the Chicago rapper dancing with a woman. Chance and Corley have been together since 2013 and tied the knot after six years of dating. They got married in 2019 and have two daughters together.

Chance, however, was in some hot water as of late since he was seen celebrating his 30th birthday at Carnival in Jamaica. A video went viral of a woman who was not his wife was seen twerking on the rapper as social media went back and forth on if it was a big deal or not. It was unknown if Corley was present for the Jamaica trip.

Despite what social media thought of the situation, Corley seemingly did not take the video well. The couple went back and forth during the week posting subliminal messages on social media. Corley posted a passage from Maya Angelou’s The Art of Fiction, where she highlighted a significant part.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult,” read one part of the highlighted passage. “What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it. They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older. But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business.”

On Friday (April 28), Chance and Vic Mensa’s video for “$wish” dropped which had the Chicago rhymer rapping out the gate with pro-twerking lyrics.

“Make somethin’ shake for me, stop playin’, b****/Fair trade, you get a purse, I get a sandwich/But that ain’t fair you gеt to twerk, and that’s advantage,” Chance raps.

However, the two are seemingly in a better place.

“Everyone has their moments, but they’re all good,” Chance’s rep told TMZ.