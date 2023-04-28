Chance the Rapper is in hot water after a video went viral on social media showing him dancing “inappropriately” with a woman at Jamaica’s Carnival. The clip prompted some social media users to accuse the artist of cheating on his wife, Kirsten Corley-Bennett. In response, Corley-Bennett took to Instagram to share an excerpt from Maya Angelou’s essay “Home” discussing how most people never mature, Complex reports. While it’s unclear if Corley-Bennett was specifically referring to the incident, the timing of the post suggests she may be sending a message to her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Corley-Bennett (@kirstencorleybennett)

Despite the accusations of infidelity, Chance the Rapper had supporters defending his actions, with many noting that Carnival is a time of dancing and celebration. “They’re mad at Chance the Rapper for ‘cheating on his wife.’ Y’all don’t bring that European nonsense to this ethnic household and let that man enjoy Caribbean culture,” wrote one supporter.

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley tied the knot in 2019 in a star-studded ceremony attended by 150 guests, including Dave Chappelle, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian. The couple has been together for over a decade and shares two children.

While it’s unclear if Corley-Bennett’s Instagram post was specifically directed at Chance the Rapper’s recent behavior, the message certainly seems pointed. Whether the couple will address the incident publicly or keep it between them remains to be seen, but fans of the rapper are surely hoping for a resolution that doesn’t involve a public scandal. Only time will tell if this incident will impact the couple’s relationship in any significant way.