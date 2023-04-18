Grammy winning artist, Chance The Rapper, attended Carnival in Jamaica for his thirtieth birthday. While he was there, Mela Millz, a model and social media influencer, posted a video of Chance and her grinding at the festival, despite him being married.

Chancelor Bennett, better known as Chance The Rapper, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Chicago. He first gained recognition for his mixtapes that were released independently. In 2016, he became a Grammy Award winner for his album Coloring Book. He uses his platform to advocate for criminal justice reform, education, and mental health awareness. A talented artist, he has become an icon of the modern rap scene.

For his thirtieth birthday, Chance went to Jamaica. While there, he attended Carnival, a vibrant and colorful celebration that takes place annually in the streets of the island’s major cities. The festival, usually held during April, is a reflection of Jamaica’s diverse cultural heritage and is deeply rooted in African and Caribbean traditions. The festivities include music, elaborate costumes, food, and of course, dancing.

The video featured Chance dancing on Mellz, who was dressed scantily for the festival. Many fans accused Chance for being unfaithful to his wife, Kristen Corley. Corley and the rapper have been married since 2019 and have two young children together. One person on Twitter wrote, “I’m not gone lie Chance wrong for this. If you are dating or married your body is off limits to others.”

Others defend Chance, claiming it’s part of the culture of the festival.

Americans don’t even understand the concept of Carnival … Chance The Rapper reveling and all of them saying he’s cheating lol … cultural deficit much — Tyrone Wilson (@CallTyrone_W) April 18, 2023

However, it’s important to note that we don’t know Chance and Corley’s relationship. It depends on what the couple is comfortable with, and whether or not Corley sees it as cheating. Neither she nor Chance have responded to the matter.