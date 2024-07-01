Changli is one of the playable characters available with Version 1.1 of Wuthering Waves. If you want to know what they do, you're in luck. Here is Changli's kit, skills, leveling materials, and more.

Wuthering Waves – Changli

“Eons of time on this vast land, all encapsulated in a humble game… I am fortunate to have you as my opponent.”

“Counselor to the Jinzhou Magistrate, Changli excels at leveraging human nature to corner her enemies into traps. Being the mentor to Jinhsi, she is persuasive and patient. She entertains an unwavering aspiration, holding her ground in the endless game against time and chaos.”

Changli is an SSR (5-star) Fusion character who wields a Sword. She is playable in Wuthering Waves in the second half of Version 1.1.

Who Are Changli's Voice Actors?

Changli is voiced by Ashleigh Haddad, Saitō Chiwa, Mu Fei, and Shin Nari in the English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean versions of the game respectively.

Changli Upgrade Materials

The characters of Wuthering Waves require a variety of materials to upgrade them. This includes drops from monsters, as well as items that can be found in the overworld.

Changli Ascension Materials

Changli will require the following materials to reach max ascension:

4x Crude Ring

12x Basic Ring

12x Improved Ring

4x Tailored Ring

46x Rage Tacet Core

60x Pavo Plum

170,000 Shell Credits

Changli Skill Materials

To upgrade her skills to max, they will require the following materials:

25x Crude Ring

28x Basic Ring

40x Improved Ring

57x Tailored Ring

25x Inert Metallic Drip

28x Reactive Metallic Drip

55x Polarized Metalic Drip

67x Heterized Metalic Drip

26x Sentinel's Dagger

20,300,000 Shell Credits

Changli Kit

Basic Attack – Perform up to 4 consecutive attacks, dealing Fusion DMG. After releasing Basic Attack 4, enter True Sight, lasting for 12s.

Mid-air Attack – Consume Stamina to perform up to 4 consecutive attacks in mid-air, dealing Fusion DMG. After releasing Mid-air Attack 4, enter True Sight, lasting for 12s.

Heavy Attack – Hold Basic Attack on the ground to perform an upward strike at the cost of Stamina, dealing Fusion DMG. Use Basic Attack within a certain time to release Mid-Air Attack 3.

Mid-air Heavy Attack – Shortly after holding Basic Attack in mid-air or using Basic Attack True Sight: Charge, use Basic Attack to perform a plunging attack at the cost of Stamina, dealing Fusion DMG. Use Basic Attack within a certain time to release Basic Attack 3.

Dodge Counter – Use Basic Attack after a successful Dodge to attack the target, dealing Fusion DMG.

Resonance Skill: Tripartite Flames – Dash forward and perform consecutive strikes that inflict Spectro DMG.

True Sight: Capture – After releasing Resonance Skill, Changli dashes towards the enemy and enters True Sight, lasting for 12s. In the end, she releases a plunging attack, dealing Fusion DMG. True Sight: Capture has 2 initial attempts and can be used up to 2 times. The number of attempts is increased by 1 every 12s. Can be cast in mid-air.

Basic Attack: True Sight – Conquest – When in True Sight, if Changli uses Ground Basic Attack, she releases True Sight: Conquest, dashing towards the enemy and dealing Fusion DMG, considered as Resonance Skill DMG. After releasing True Sight: Conquest, True Sight ends.

Basic Attack: True Sight – Charge – When in True Sight, if Changli jumps or uses Basic Attack in mid-air, she releases True Sight: Charge, dashing towards the enemy and dealing Fusion DMG, considered as Resonance Skill DMG. After releasing True Sight: Charge, True Sight ends.

Resonance Liberation: Radiance of Fealty – Deal Fusion DMG to nearby targets, obtaining 4 stacks of Enflamement, and entering Fiery Feather. Can be cast in mid-air.

Fiery Feather – When Changli releases Heavy Attack Flaming Sacrifice within 10s, her ATK is increased by 25%, after which Fiery Feather ends.

Forte Circuit : Flaming Sacrifice

Heavy Attack: Flaming Sacrifice – When releasing Heavy Attack, if Changli carries 4 stacks of Enflamement, she consumes all stacks of Enflamement to cast Flaming Sacrifice, dealing Fusion DMG, considered as Resonance Skill DMG. While casting Flaming Sacrifice, Changli takes 40% less DMG.

Enflamement

Changli can hold up to 4 stacks of Enflamement.

Changli obtains 1 stack of Enflamement for every Basic Attack: True Sight – Conquest on hit.

Changli obtains 1 stack of Enflamement for every Basic Attack: True Sight – Charge on hit.

Changli obtains 4 stacks of Enflamement for every Resonance Liberation Radiance of Fealty.

Intro Skill: Obedience of Rules – Changli appears in mid-air, attacks the target, and enters True Sight, lasting for 12s.

Outro Skill: Strategy of Duality – The incoming Resonator has their Fusion DMG Amplified by 20% and Resonance Liberation DMG Amplified by 25% for 10s or until the Resonator is switched out.

Passive Skill: Secret Strategist – When Changli releases Basic Attack: True Sight – Conquest or Basic Attack: True Sight – Charge, for each stack of Enflamement, Changli's Fusion DMG Bonus is increased by 5%.

Passive Skill: Sweeping Force – When Changli releases Heavy Attack Flaming Sacrifice or Resonance Liberation Radiance of Fealty, Changli's Fusion DMG Bonus is increased by 20%, and Changli ignores 15% of the target's DEF when dealing damage.

Minor Fortes:

CRIT Rate +8%

ATK% +12%

Changli Resonance Chains

Hidden Thoughts –Resonance Skill Tripartite Flames and Heavy Attack Flaming Sacrifice increase Changli's DMG dealt by 10% and resistance to interruption.

Pursuit of Desires – Enflamement increases Changli's Crit. Rate by 25% for 8s.

Learned Secrets – Resonance Liberation Radiance of Fealty DMG is increased by 80%.

Polished Words – After Intro Skill is cast, all team members' ATK is increased by 20% for 30s.

Sacrificed Gains – Heavy Attack Flaming Sacrifice's Multiplier is increased by 50% and its DMG dealt is increased by 50%.

Realized Plans – Resonance Skill Tripartite Flames, Heavy Attack Flaming Sacrifice, and Resonance Liberation Radiance of Fealty ignore an additional 40% of the target's DEF when dealing damage.

That's everything you need to know about Changli's kit in Wuthering Waves. Wuthering Waves is available on Google Play, the Apple App Store, and PC via the Epic Games Store and its official PC client.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.