Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh are the favorites to land the Chargers head coaching job after Brandon Staley firing.

The Los Angeles Chargers opted to fire Brandon Staley on Friday morning after the team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21 on Thursday Night Football. LA will now be searching for a new head coach.

There are 16 names available to bet on. However, Bill Belichick leads the way as the current favorite at +300. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh is right in the mix at +900. Some other names to pay attention to are the Miami Dolphins' offensive coordinator, Frank Smith, and the Chargers' current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Here are the top six favorites of potential coaching candidates and their odds.

Bill Belichick (+300) Frank Smith (+400) Kellen Moore (+500) Ben Johnson (+600) Bobby Slowik (+800) Jim Harbaugh (+900)

Bill Belichick is currently rumored to be on his way out from the New England Patriots. However, we'll have to see if owner, Robert Kraft, actually follows through. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh is going to have plenty of options on the table in the offseason. However, the Chargers will be a hot spot for any coaching candidate this offseason.

A few things going for the Chargers is that they have Justin Herbert at quarterback. He'll be fully healthy at the start of training camp next season. Additionally, he's one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. On top of that, it helps this team plays in Los Angeles. It's a big market franchise that helps with acquiring free agents.

However, LA isn't supposed to have much cap space. But at the very least they have all of their picks for the 2024 NFL Draft. With that said, this will be an interesting offseason for the Chargers. They'll begin searching for a new head coach and general manager as soon as possible. So, keep an eye on the betting odds, as they give a great idea as to who Los Angeles might hire.