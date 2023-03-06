The Los Angeles Chargers had a difficult end to their season, blowing a 27-0 lead in the Wild Card Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Los Angeles immediately made some changes as they fired Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator, bringing in Kellen Moore to fill that role. Moore has been a good offensive guru and play-caller for the Dallas Cowboys over the past few seasons.

Defensively, the Chargers elevated Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator. Los Angeles’ changes to its coaching staff could make a big impact on improving next season. However, they will need to make some moves to their roster as well.

They are trying to build a contender around star quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert has been a great quarterback for Los Angeles but had a down year this season. Part of the problem for Herbert in his third campaign was the injuries to his top receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Herbert is a talented quarterback, and putting a good team around him would go a long way.

If they are able to make some upgrades to their roster, they could be real contenders next season.

With that said, here is one free agent who can help fill the Chargers’ biggest offseason need.

Linebacker Anthony Barr

Los Angeles has multiple needs that they need to address this offseason. Improving their run defense has to be at the top of their priority list. While defensive tackle is certainly a position they could add a run stopper, they also need more depth at inside linebacker.

Bringing in a veteran inside linebacker like Anthony Barr could be a good move. Barr was a premier linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings for years before playing last season with the Dallas Cowboys. While Barr is no longer a star linebacker, he would give the Chargers more depth at this position of need. Los Angeles also doesn’t have a lot of money to work with after spending a lot of money last season to upgrade their roster.

Kyle Van Noy is headed to free agency, and it could be difficult for the Chargers to bring him back. Signing Barr would fill that veteran presence at linebacker, and he can play on the weak side. He is a solid run-stopper and has shown that he can play well in pass coverage. Barr is not known for being a pass rusher, but the 30-year-old can get some pressure here and there.

Drew Tranquill is also a free agent at the inside linebacker position. If Los Angeles loses both Van Noy and Tranquill, they definitely need to add someone at inside linebacker. Kenneth Murray could get more playing time, as he was their first-round pick in the 2020 draft. Barr could be a good pairing with Murray and could help him develop, as he could be a veteran mentor for Murray.

If the Chargers can improve their run defense, it could go a long way in helping them make a deeper playoff run next season. While Barr doesn’t solve their run defense, he would be a good depth addition.

The Chargers have many decisions to make this offseason as they look to get better ahead of next season. It will be interesting to see what moves they make and how they bounce back after a devastating playoff loss in the Wild Card round.