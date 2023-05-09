Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Los Angeles Chargers want to get back to playoff contention after an early exit last season. The Chargers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round after blowing a sizeable lead.

They have a solid roster, with the offense led by star quarterback Justin Herbert. Los Angeles used their first-round pick to get him more help by selecting wide receiver Quentin Johnson. Johnson is set to pair up with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, creating a high-quality wide receiver trio.

Los Angeles’ offense should be prolific, especially with Kellen Moore coming over as the offensive coordinator. Moore is a great offensive mind and should help the offense be more consistent this season. One player to watch is running back Austin Ekeler, who has not participated in the offseason program. Ekeler is an elite back, but he is looking for an extension as he enters the final year of his contract.

He requested a trade early this offseason as the two sides were unable to reach a long-term deal. However, it seems unlikely that a move will be made. Los Angeles will hope that Ekeler returns for this season, as he is a big part of their offense. Last season, Ekeler rushed for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 722 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The Chargers have a good roster but could use a few more additions to round out the roster. With that said, here are three free agents for the Chargers to target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Anthony Barr, LB

Anthony Barr could be a good depth addition to add at outside linebacker. Barr is a four-time Pro Bowler and would be a solid veteran to add. He is past his prime but could play some snaps for the Chargers’ defense.

Barr has connections to Los Angeles as he went to UCLA. The Chargers’ defense needs some improvement heading into this season. Barr would be a quality depth player that could be a veteran leader on defense.

2. Ezekiel Elliot, RB

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Former All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliot remains a free agent after the Dallas Cowboys released him. Elliot’s production has gone down over the past few seasons, but he can still be a productive back.

Last season, Elliot rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. With Ekeler’s situation as a question mark, bringing in another running back would be wise. Even if Ekeler plays this season, Elliot would be a great change of pace back for Los Angeles’ offense.

Elliot has experience with the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator Moore, as they were together with the Dallas Cowboys. If the Chargers can sign Elliot, he would be a great fit in their offense.

1. Adrian Amos, S

Los Angeles is in desperate need of a safety. After Nasir Adderley retired this offseason, they are without a starting-caliber safety on the other side of All-Pro Derwin James. Veteran safety Adrian Amos would be an upgrade at safety and help their secondary improve.

Amos is coming off a season where he had the most tackles of his career with 102. He also had seven tackles for loss, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Amos and James would make a great safety duo to pair with their quality cornerback group.

If the Chargers can land Amos, it would help their defense tremendously to match up with the prolific offenses in the AFC like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers have a shot to be contenders in the AFC this season. If they can make a few more moves to add depth, it would help them make a deep playoff run.