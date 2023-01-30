The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator, just one day after Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Monday.

Moore spent four seasons as the offensive coordinator in Dallas, and will move from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert and lead the Chargers’ offense moving forward. Joe Lombardi, the Chargers previous offensive coordinator, was recently fired after two seasons with the club.

“The Chargers have been working on this for a while, receiving permission to speak with Kellen Moore when it became clear there may be a mutual parting of the ways,” Rapoport tweeted on Monday. “Now, he’s expected to land in Los Angeles with one of the top jobs available.”

It’s a ridiculously quick turnaround for the 33-year-old, who had been with the Cowboys organization since 2017 as a player and coach. He retired from the NFL in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. His offenses have ranked, on average, seventh in points scored and yards since he took the Dallas job. The Cowboys had the No. 1 overall offence in 2021.

Moore interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason, and was also a potential target for Boise State University’s head coaching job in 2020.

The Chargers finished ninth in yards and 13th in points scored in 2022, but that didn’t help them in the wild-card round as they bowed out to the Jaguars in stunning fashion, blowing a 27-point lead to lose 31-30 to Trevor Lawrence and the Jags.

Los Angeles is filled with weapons, including Hebert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and it’ll be up to Kellen Moore to utilize them and try to help the team reach at least the Divisional Round for the first time since 2018.

The team hasn’t been to an AFC Championship since 2007, losing in the Divisional Round on three different occasions: to the New England Patriots in 2018, the Denver Broncos in 2013 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008.

They’ve won just one playoff game since moving from San Diego to Los Angeles.