By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa is on the doorstep of making his return to action.

The Chargers announced on Thursday that they designated Bosa to return from injured reserve. As the Chargers have one of the most creative social media teams in all of the NFL, they sure could not pass up on such a grand opportunity to make clear to the league that one of the best pass rushers in the sport today will soon be back on the field.

Bosa has been sidelined since the Chargers’ Week 3 home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a groin injury. He was later placed on injured reserve, and he also ended up undergoing surgery for his ailment.

After weeks of speculation, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted on Monday that the Chargers planned to give the veteran pass rusher the green light to return to practice this week. On Tuesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley fueled talk about a possible return to practice for the four-time Pro Bowler by noting that the team aimed to take a “day-to-day” approach regarding this matter.

On Thursday, Bosa returned to practice, and for now, the attention turns to Saturday and whether they will go on to activate him off injured reserve.

The Chargers head into their Week 17 home game against the Los Angeles Rams holding the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture.